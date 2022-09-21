ELKO – A Reno woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempting to furnish alcohol and other contraband to an inmate at the Carlin Conservation Camp. Carlin police received a tip from prison officials on Tuesday that a drop would be made the following morning. At 5 a.m., officers found a small SUV parked near the sand pile behind the camp, where the female driver was to throw a duffel bag over the fence at 6 a.m. while guards were busy serving breakfast.

CARLIN, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO