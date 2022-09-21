Read full article on original website
Carlin inmate contraband plot thwarted
ELKO – A Reno woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempting to furnish alcohol and other contraband to an inmate at the Carlin Conservation Camp. Carlin police received a tip from prison officials on Tuesday that a drop would be made the following morning. At 5 a.m., officers found a small SUV parked near the sand pile behind the camp, where the female driver was to throw a duffel bag over the fence at 6 a.m. while guards were busy serving breakfast.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Michael R. Olsen, 41, of Elko was arrested Sept. 17, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, failure to obey stop sign, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Cheyenne...
Man sentenced for motel burglary
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested multiple times while on probation for drug charges has been sentenced to prison for his role in stealing a television set from a downtown motel. Braulio V. Rodriguez, 29, of Elko was charged with felony burglary following an incident in April,...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
NDOT plans second Spring Creek roundabout in 2025
ELKO – A second, larger roundabout in Spring Creek is about three years away, and state officials say it could improve safety for drivers entering and exiting roadways for schools along Lamoille Highway. The project has an anticipated cost of $7.9 to $9.5 million, but has not yet been...
Rewrite: News from past issues
September 18, 1897: A fine organ was taken up to Tuscarora on Monday’s stage for Castle Temple No. 7, Rathbone Sisters. Castle Temple No. 7, Rathbone Sisters of Tuscarora, celebrated the first anniversary of the institution of their temple on Thursday, with a most enjoyable entertainment. The members of Owyhee Lodge No. 14, Knights of Pythias were invited to help celebrate, and a jolly time was had.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – The public is invited to a celebration of the past and for the future of the Young Life organization that has been operating in Elko and Spring Creek since 1997. Young Life is an international non-denominational Christian-based outreach for teens. It found a permanent home in 2012 after a building was made available by Don and Suzi Decker.
Childhood obesity in Nevada: Can we turn the tide?
“I always tell people, it took 40 to 50 years to get where we are,” pediatrician Steven Shane said while discussing childhood and adult obesity in Nevada and throughout the U.S. “We can’t expect to turn the tide and get back to where weight status was in the 1970s overnight.”
Rural fire prevention gets big boost from grants
ELKO – After making it through the bulk of the 2022 fire season with highly successful responses to wildland fires, the Elko County Fire Board this week authorized state and federal grant applications that should make rural areas even safer in the future. “We’ve had a lot of wildland...
Wreaths Across America traveling exhibit visits Elko
ELKO – Wreaths Across America kicked off its two-day stop in Elko on Friday with a presentation to Elko High School students aimed at educating the community about the organization and its goals to remember and honor veterans. The mobile exhibit will be open to the public from 8...
Lady Spartans pound Fernley, 5-1
SPRING CREEK — After a rough start to the season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team looked better Friday in its Division 3A North-East opener against Fernley. The Lady Spartans passed effectively, looked for options and, ultimately, scored a season-high five goals in a 5-1 victory over the Lady Vaqueros.
Lady Spartans sweep Sparks, push Lady Wolverines to 5th
TRUCKEE, California — For the second-consecutive season, the Spring Creek volleyball team pushed Truckee to the fifth set. However, the Lady Spartans fell a frame shy once again. On Friday, Spring Creek opened its road trip with a three-set sweep of Sparks and followed with a 3-2 loss on...
Spartans survive rollercoaster ride
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team’s homecoming contest against Fernley was a wild affair Friday night. The Spartans built a 21-0 lead, gave up 26-points unanswered and put up 20 points in the second half — fending off the Vaqueros in a game that came down to the very end.
Coming Home: Spartans face Fernley
SPRING CREEK — Hopefully, coming home will be a good thing for the Spring Creek football team. Following some close victories against sub-par teams in their second and third games — one at home and away — the Spartans got wacked Saturday on the road at Truckee, the Wolverines opening a 35-12 lead at halftime and rolling to a 41-24 victory.
Elko opens league play against Lowry
ELKO — When the Elko football steps on the field Friday night, the Indians will open league play. Elko (4-1 overall) will host Lowry (4-0 overall) in the 3A North-East opener for both teams; kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field. The Buckaroos opened the year with...
