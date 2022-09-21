ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago
Bruce Cregger
2d ago

We are not saving squat for all the investments people have been making. Prices for electricity doubled in just the last 3 months. You are a bunch of lying thieves

Janet Leo
2d ago

What a bill of goods. Any savings will be lost due to price increases for more regulations.Not only that these newer models dont last like the old ones

Gail Pratt Parkinson
2d ago

As an Independent I cannot and do not believe anything that comes out of these long term politicians mouths!!I am voting Republican this time around. These Democrats have shown their colors and I don't like it

