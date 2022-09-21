Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Hartford firm tapped to partner with Middletown to develop prized lots near river
MIDDLETOWN — The city has chosen a firm to be part of a public/private partnership to redevelop three parcels at the site of the former municipal garage near the Connecticut River. These “opportunity zones” are located on a total of 3.5 acres at 60 Dingwall and 195 deKoven drives,...
Register Citizen
Trumbull Library seeks owner of 1930s family photos left in book
TRUMBULL — Trumbull library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen knows the appeal of a good mystery. Now he's looking to help solve one himself. He and others affiliated with the library are looking to find the owner of a stack of old photos found in a book that had been donated to the library. Lyhne-Nielsen said the photos were found during the Sept. 18 Friends of the Trumbull Library book sale, and they appear to date back to 1939.
Register Citizen
‘A night of music and laughter.’ Dueling Pianos headline CDR fundraiser at Branford Elks Lodge
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Quick. Think of a song. Any song of any genre and any era from pop to country to hip hop to bebop to Motown to swing. Chances are, Savage Dueling Pianos, which will appear at a Community Dining Room...
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Man walking across America stops in New Haven for Pepe's pizza, Louis' Lunch and Yale
NEW HAVEN — Frank Pepe’s pepperoni pizza was delicious, said a Utah man who stopped in Wooster Square on the 444th day of his quest to walk from the western-most point of the continental U.S. in Washington to the eastern-most point in Maine. No, his name is not...
Register Citizen
Stamford protesters flood Glenbrook meeting to tell mayor ‘Save our Center’
STAMFORD — The battle over the old Glenbrook Community Center left the confines of late-night government meetings and hit the streets. A 75-person rally Wednesday night rally appeared early on to have the air of a festival, as with laughter and embraces, protesters flooded the sidewalk with signs urging Mayor Caroline Simmons to restore the now-closed building to its former use and not sell the property to developers for more housing and meeting space, as the city proposes.
Register Citizen
Feds: Inmate coordinated large-scale fentanyl deals from Mexico to CT while incarcerated
NEW HAVEN — A man will serve more prison time after he coordinated large-scale fentanyl deliveries from Mexico to Connecticut while incarcerated, according to federal prosecutors. In New Haven federal court Friday, U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced Felix Cancel Jr., 49, to nine years in prison followed...
Register Citizen
NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman
GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
Register Citizen
Sound on Sound kicks off with music and fun in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Lao Triffin and Catherine Baker decided to go to the inaugural Sound on the Sound as soon as the two-day music festival was announced. Even before the lineup was known, the couple from Guilford knew they wanted to return to Seaside Park for a music festival. "It's...
Register Citizen
Application proposes Popeyes restaurant in Cromwell
CROMWELL — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen could soon be serving Cajun-inspired goodness in Middlesex County. The Planning and Zoning Commission has received an application from a New Jersey-based company to build a Popeyes drive-thru restaurant in the Stop & Shop plaza at 195 West St. If approved, the new location would be the fast-food company's first operation in Middlesex County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Stamford police investigate threats at Ferguson Library over Drag Storytime program
STAMFORD — City police are investigating threats made against staffers at Ferguson Library after the library's drag queen storytelling program was held earlier this month. Alice Knapp, Ferguson Library’s chief executive officer, said that on Sept. 10, the library hosted its Drag Storytime, a program where storytellers dressed in drag read tales designed to teach lessons on diversity, inclusion, tolerance, self-love and self-expression.
Register Citizen
Wegmans close to deal on Norwalk property for first CT store
NORWALK — With its application approved, Wegmans plans to soon finalize its purchase of a Richards Avenue property and begin constructing the company's first Connecticut store in early 2023, officials said. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission in August approved Wegmans Food Market's special permit application to construct a...
Register Citizen
Simsbury to be recognized as ‘recovery-friendly’ community at substance-free festival
On Sunday afternoon, the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center will host a family festival to raise awareness for substance abuse. The center is hosting Simsbury UnTapped in partnership with A Promise to Jordan, a nonprofit created by Simsbury resident Lisa Gray in memory of her son Jordan Akrakelian, who died in 2018 from a heroin and fentanyl overdose. The organization aims to erase the stigma of addiction and assist people impacted by substance abuse disorders, according to the foundation's website.
Register Citizen
Greenwich protestors rally, demanding politics stay out of Greenwich schools
GREENWICH — Two opposing groups rallied at Central Middle School before Greenwich Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Thursday evening. When asked why they were there, they’d say the same thing: “We want politics left out of school.”. The smaller of the two sides, whose participants...
Register Citizen
Middletown grants zoning change for $22 million, 52,000-square-foot Big Y project
MIDDLETOWN — A local developer was recently granted a special zoning exception to build a 51,892-square-foot store at 502 and 550 Highland Ave. in Middletown, the site of a future Big Y supermarket. The store, to be built in the south end of the city, is estimated to cost...
Register Citizen
Maryland men used Nerds and Skittles candy packages to hide 15,000 fentanyl pills in CT, officials say
Two Maryland residents were indicted by a grand jury Friday after bringing 15,000 fentanyl pills to the state disguised in Nerds and Skittles candy packaging, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, and Severo Alelar, 25, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess...
Register Citizen
Torrington's Brooker Memorial unveils new outdoor sculpture
TORRINGTON — Brooker Memorial Child Care and Dental Care unveiled a commissioned sculpture this week to a crowd of well-wishers and supporters, sending a message of its dedication to the health and growth of young children. "It is a sculpture that will serve as an uplifting focal point at...
Comments / 0