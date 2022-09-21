ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Trumbull Library seeks owner of 1930s family photos left in book

TRUMBULL — Trumbull library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen knows the appeal of a good mystery. Now he's looking to help solve one himself. He and others affiliated with the library are looking to find the owner of a stack of old photos found in a book that had been donated to the library. Lyhne-Nielsen said the photos were found during the Sept. 18 Friends of the Trumbull Library book sale, and they appear to date back to 1939.
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
Stamford protesters flood Glenbrook meeting to tell mayor ‘Save our Center’

STAMFORD — The battle over the old Glenbrook Community Center left the confines of late-night government meetings and hit the streets. A 75-person rally Wednesday night rally appeared early on to have the air of a festival, as with laughter and embraces, protesters flooded the sidewalk with signs urging Mayor Caroline Simmons to restore the now-closed building to its former use and not sell the property to developers for more housing and meeting space, as the city proposes.
NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman

GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations

MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
Sound on Sound kicks off with music and fun in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Lao Triffin and Catherine Baker decided to go to the inaugural Sound on the Sound as soon as the two-day music festival was announced. Even before the lineup was known, the couple from Guilford knew they wanted to return to Seaside Park for a music festival. "It's...
Application proposes Popeyes restaurant in Cromwell

CROMWELL — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen could soon be serving Cajun-inspired goodness in Middlesex County. The Planning and Zoning Commission has received an application from a New Jersey-based company to build a Popeyes drive-thru restaurant in the Stop & Shop plaza at 195 West St. If approved, the new location would be the fast-food company's first operation in Middlesex County.
Stamford police investigate threats at Ferguson Library over Drag Storytime program

STAMFORD — City police are investigating threats made against staffers at Ferguson Library after the library's drag queen storytelling program was held earlier this month. Alice Knapp, Ferguson Library’s chief executive officer, said that on Sept. 10, the library hosted its Drag Storytime, a program where storytellers dressed in drag read tales designed to teach lessons on diversity, inclusion, tolerance, self-love and self-expression.
Wegmans close to deal on Norwalk property for first CT store

NORWALK — With its application approved, Wegmans plans to soon finalize its purchase of a Richards Avenue property and begin constructing the company's first Connecticut store in early 2023, officials said. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission in August approved Wegmans Food Market's special permit application to construct a...
Simsbury to be recognized as ‘recovery-friendly’ community at substance-free festival

On Sunday afternoon, the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center will host a family festival to raise awareness for substance abuse. The center is hosting Simsbury UnTapped in partnership with A Promise to Jordan, a nonprofit created by Simsbury resident Lisa Gray in memory of her son Jordan Akrakelian, who died in 2018 from a heroin and fentanyl overdose. The organization aims to erase the stigma of addiction and assist people impacted by substance abuse disorders, according to the foundation's website.
Torrington's Brooker Memorial unveils new outdoor sculpture

TORRINGTON — Brooker Memorial Child Care and Dental Care unveiled a commissioned sculpture this week to a crowd of well-wishers and supporters, sending a message of its dedication to the health and growth of young children. "It is a sculpture that will serve as an uplifting focal point at...
