ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Cloud9 leave Movistar Riders in shambles after 2-0 domination at ESL Pro League season 16

Cloud9 breezed past Movistar Riders 2-0 today in the third round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group D to practically secure a spot in the playoffs. The result leaves the team led by Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov in a comfortable spot in the group because they have yet to lose a map in EPL season 16. This practically leaves Movistar Riders without a chance to make the playoffs since they have a 0-3 record and Team Liquid and FURIA are also undefeated in the tournament so far.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Kings collide: The 5 best mid laners at Worlds 2022

At the League of Legends World Championship, every single role will look to perform to its utmost best to be essential for a team’s success. This year, however, the mid lane at Worlds might be one of the most stacked roles in the tournament’s history. Multiple icons will...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does League of Legends Worlds have double elimination?

The format of the League of Legends World Championship has been a topic of discussion among the game’s fans for years now, with the most major talking point revolving around the introduction of double elimination during the knockout stage of the event. This year, Worlds will not feature a...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valorant#Video Game#Vct#Fpx#Optic#North American
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending in ‘T’

On most days, longtime Wordle fans won’t have that much trouble finding the mystery word. Those with a strategy to the game already have their favorite ways to start, most of which can guarantee a win. But some days are harder than others, depending on how your game begins, and you might be feeling stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer.
dotesports.com

What is the Dade Award in League of Legends?

Perhaps the most dubious accolade a League of Legends player can receive, the “Dade Award” is an honor given to the most underwhelming player at the League World Championship, relative to their pre-tournament expectations. For a player to win the Dade Award, they must have incredible expectations on...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Worlds 2022 Pick ‘Em and Crystal Ball rewards

Fans around the world have been waiting for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship ever since the Summer Split came to its conclusion in the middle of September. Now, 24 of the best teams from around the globe are ready to battle for the ultimate prize: the Summoner’s Cup.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

No longer an island: The 5 best top laners at Worlds 2022

Worlds 2022 is kicking off in less than a week, ushering in some of the season’s best League of Legends action. With a total of 24 teams all aiming for the Summoner’s Cup, veterans and newcomers alike will be trying to showcase their skills. Every role will matter for the success, but with the meta of the Worlds patch likely shifting towards the top side of the map, the top laners will become even more valuable than ever. This list will include not only the best individual players but also will consider how important their contribution is to their teams.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does the Modern Warfare 2 Beta have Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?

Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Worlds 2022 Pick’Em

The most exciting time of the year is finally almost here for League of Legends fans with the World Championship kicking off next week. To take the end-of-year tournament to the next level, fans can make predictions with Worlds 2022 Pick’Ems. Pick’Ems allows players to predict various results and...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Los Angeles Gladiators DPS Patiphan retires from competitive Overwatch

Of all the legends of competitive Overwatch, very few have managed to compete in drastically different eras of the game. Those who do cement themselves in the game’s history for good. One of those multi-talented players has decided to end his journey within the competitive scene today. Patiphan Chaiwong,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dotesports.com

From Canada to Chile: VCT Americas partner teams can sign VALORANT players from across the entire Americas

Riot Games’ import rules for VALORANT could lead Brazilian teams with full North American rosters or North American teams with all Brazilian players. Riot recently announced the 10 teams for the Americas region, which is the apex of NA, Brazil, and Latin American teams. The regional competition will be hosted on LAN next year in Los Angeles. With the new Americas league also comes new import rules as the regions combine into one. According to the new ruleset put in place by Riot, the members of the larger region will be considered a part of that region and not an import.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained

Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MTG Unfinity Main Event Horizon delivers situational board wipe with -un set flair

Magic: The Gathering’s newest addition to the -un series of sets is throwing players into an intergalactic carnival full of space thrills. Unfinity continues the -un series, a group of sets led by game designer Mark Rosewater that is filled with wacky designs and humorous cards intended to be legal in any other formats. Unfinity is a Limited-focused set that brings signature flair and goofiness in a ridiculous space theme.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy