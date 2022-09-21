Devyn Ford hopped up on the barrier between the grass and the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium and looked out at the white-clad Penn State fans who had flocked to the northeastern corner of the field for a raucous celebration after the Nittany Lions’ resounding 41-12 win over Auburn, and the senior running back did the only thing that came to mind.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO