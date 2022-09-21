ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

POSTGAME PODCAST: Sorting through Penn State's performance vs Central Michigan

Penn State delivered an uneven performance Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium but ultimately avoided any legitimate drama against Central Michigan en route to a 33-14 win. After an impressive start, the Nittany Lions were locked in a tie game deep in the second quarter and dealt with lulls, and there are some notable necessary corrections ahead of Big Ten action.
Penn State-Northwestern TV channel announced

Next weekend’s Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Northwestern will be televised on ESPN, the program announced Sunday morning. Kickoff for the game time was previously announced for 3:30 p.m. No. 14 Penn State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 33-14 win over Central Michigan on...
