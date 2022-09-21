Read full article on original website
Penn State delivered an uneven performance Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium but ultimately avoided any legitimate drama against Central Michigan en route to a 33-14 win. After an impressive start, the Nittany Lions were locked in a tie game deep in the second quarter and dealt with lulls, and there are some notable necessary corrections ahead of Big Ten action.
Penn State DBs On Turnover Spree: 'It Was Bound To Happen'
The Nittany Lion secondary came through with two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a win over Central Michigan.
Penn State-Northwestern TV channel announced
Next weekend’s Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Northwestern will be televised on ESPN, the program announced Sunday morning. Kickoff for the game time was previously announced for 3:30 p.m. No. 14 Penn State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 33-14 win over Central Michigan on...
PJ Mustipher Delivers Wake-Up Call To Penn State Defense
The team captain laid into the Nittany Lion defense for some uninspired play against Central Michigan. PSU pitched a shutout the rest of the way in a 33-14 win.
Why veteran running back Devyn Ford stayed at Penn State: ‘You finish something that you start’
Devyn Ford hopped up on the barrier between the grass and the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium and looked out at the white-clad Penn State fans who had flocked to the northeastern corner of the field for a raucous celebration after the Nittany Lions’ resounding 41-12 win over Auburn, and the senior running back did the only thing that came to mind.
