Body language expert weighs in on the 'rigid' Meghan and Harry's 'distinct lack of affection' following the Queen's funeral service

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen
The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are the ‘Alphas’ and ‘Leaders of the Pack’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are now in new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Here's what a body language expert revealed about them demonstrating "alpha" status.
I’m a body language expert – here’s how I know heartbroken Prince Harry wanted to do more at Queen’s service
PRINCE Harry wanted more of a leading role at the Queen's service today, a body language expert has revealed. The Duke of Sussex - who has been barred from wearing military uniform - watched on as his late grandmother's coffin was carried into Westminster Hall this afternoon. Body language expert...
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
A body language expert explained the moment that Kate Middleton appeared to glare at Meghan Markle, saying she 'appeared to look through her.'
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
Queen Elizabeth Faces A Deadly Diagnosis Because Of Her Bruised Hand? Monarch Allegedly Sparks Speculation That She Could Be Battling Leukemia
Queen Elizabeth made a brief public appearance this week when she welcomed Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to the palace. A photo of the monarch and Truss’s meeting was shared online, and eagle-eyed royal fans couldn’t help but notice the bruising on the queen’s right hand.
King Charles Wasn’t Prepared for How Much of an Influence Meghan Markle Would Have Over Prince Harry, Expert Claims
Find out what a royal author has said about how ill-prepared Charles was for Meghan Markle's powerful influence over Prince Harry's life.
Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign
A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession
Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
Meghan Markle’s ‘Rude’ Moment During Windsor Castle Walkabout Explained: It ‘Was a Difficult Appearance,’ Body Language Expert Says
Meghan Markle appeared to have a moment of rudeness during the walkabout at Windsor Castle, but a body language expert explained why that wasn't the real story.
Princess Diana’s Friend Says the Late Royal Wouldn’t Be a Big Meghan Markle Fan Because She Was So Protective of Prince Harry
Find out why one of the late Princess Diana's confidants doesn't think that Harry's mom would be huge fan of his wife.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It
A royal expert analyzed the meaning behind Meghan Markle sticking her tongue out on various occasions.
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
In Style
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly “Furious” Over Archie and Lilibet’s Denied HRH Status
Just days after tensions between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the royal family seemed to be easing, a new tiff involving the Sussexes and their children has come to light. Although the duke and duchess’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically adopted prince and princess titles following Queen Elizabeth’s death and King Charles III’s ascent to the throne, the couple recently learned that their kids will not receive HRH designation — a status reserved only for direct descendants of "His Royal Highness" that affords its recipients a certain level of security when in the U.K.
