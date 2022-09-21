IShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO