How involuntary commitments happen in Sheridan County courts
SHERIDAN — Parallel to the medical care process, Title 25 also initiates a legal process designed to allow judicial review of a patient’s involuntary hospitalization. According to Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Clint Beaver, however, that legal process has considerable flaws and no one entity has the time or resources necessary to effectively overhaul the law’s procedure.
Rickett finishes third at state
At the start of the season, Buffalo High School golfer Keehan Rickett set a personal goal of finishing in the top three at the state tournament. On Saturday, Rickett made good on that goal, finishing No. 3 at the 3A state tournament in Buffalo with 156 strokes. “It was kind...
