Michigan State

Kalamazoo Gazette

Frost, freeze possible tonight: Michigan areas where you should cover your flowers, plants

The first day of fall is rushing in on a brisk north wind. It’s also carrying frost and freeze warnings for parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. If you’re in these targeted areas and you have any vegetables, tender herbs or blooming flowers left outdoors that you want to save, you might want to cover them individually or at least drape them with an old sheet or tarp for protection.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
Large hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon, evening storms across Michigan

We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
Coolest AM since May – Frost in N. Michigan

Parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan woke up to some frost this Friday AM. This was the Frost Advisory (in light blue) and Freeze Warning (in dark blue) for N. Lower Michigan:. And here’s the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for central and western Upper Michigan:. Low...
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Gas prices on the rise in Michigan again

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The historic drop for America's gas prices has come to an end. After declining for 98 days in a row, the national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is starting to tick back up. In Michigan, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline costs an average of $3.88...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Say What?!: Road-Crossing Deer Vaults Over Car on Michigan Road

MICHIGAN – A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera recorded a driver’s close call with a deer that managed to make a flying leap over the top of the vehicle. The Michigan State Police Fifth District posted a video to Twitter showing footage from the dashboard camera of a trooper who was driving in the southwestern part of the state.
Mid-Michigan students honored for voter registration effort

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan high schools were commended for getting eligible students registered to vote this past spring. The Michigan Secretary of State's Office says 92 high schools statewide took part in the MI Vote Matters High School Voter Registration Challenge this fall. The program resulted in more than 2,200...
Michigan DNR warns of wildlife illness in Meridian Township

Michigan wildlife biologists are tracking cases of a disease that’s mainly affecting raccoons in the Meridian Township area. Meridian Police say officers have had to euthanize a number of raccoons displaying what’s suspected to be canine distemper. It’s a virus that’s highly contagious among carnivores but is not...
