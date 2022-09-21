Read full article on original website
New Fitbit devices will need to be linked to a Google account next year
Starting next year, you'll only be able to activate newly released Fitbit models using a Google account. It doesn't come as a surprise for Google's services to become more intertwined with Fitbit's fitness devices after the tech giant acquired the latter for $2.1 billion in 2021. But now, we have a timeline for when Fitbit accounts will no longer be essential. As spotted by 9to5Google, Fitbit has revealed in its help page that it will launch support for Google accounts in 2023. Signing up for Fitbit and activating new devices will require the use of a Google account after that.
Meta sued for allegedly dodging Apple's privacy rules
The Facebook creator is accused of using workarounds to track users. The home security hogging all the awards. Felix Krause's discovery that Meta's Facebook and Instagram apps can track iPhone owners across websites hasn't sat well with some people. Bloomberg reports users have filed two proposed class action lawsuits accusing Meta of evading Apple's privacy-oriented App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature and consequently violating both federal and state laws barring unauthorized data gathering. Meta supposedly created a workaround by injecting tracking code into websites when you use its in-app browser, letting it monitor activity regardless of whether or not you gave permission to the app.
The Morning After: Google's cheaper $30 Chromecast with Google TV
Google has unveiled another streaming dongle. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) device manages to offer a lot of the features from the $50 4K model at a significantly cheaper $30 price. Unlike the older $35 Chromecast, it comes with a remote control that eliminates the need for a smartphone, though you can still control it with your phone. There is a drawback – that lower 1080p resolution – but there’s HDR support. It also comes with six months of Peacock Premium, free.
Meta ordered to pay $175 million in patent infringement case
Is facing a hefty bill after losing a patent infringement lawsuit. A federal judge in Texas has ordered the company to pay Voxer, the developer of app called Walkie Talkie, nearly $175 million as an ongoing royalty. Voxer accused Meta of infringing its patents and incorporating that tech in and .
NASA and Hideo Kojima team up for a Ludens-inspired watch
NASA and Hideo Kojima have teamed up for a project, and it's not the partnership itself that's unusual. Kojima Productions' mascot, after all, is a character called Ludens, who wears an extravehicular activity spacesuit and is meant to be an astronaut exploring digital space. No, it's the fact that they've collaborated on a watch. It's not even a smartwatch — it's an actual wristwatch called Space Ludens that's based on the gaming developer's mascot.
Microscopic robots walk autonomously using simple 'brains'
It's long been possible to make extremely small robots, but they usually need some form of direct external control just to operate. Cornell scientists may have solved that problem on a basic level, however. They've created microrobots (no more than 250 micrometers across) with basic electronic "brains" that let them walk autonomously. Two- and six-legged robots move relatively simply, while a four-legged "dogbot" changes speed when an operator sends laser pulses.
Robotic sleeves can provide arm control to kids with cerebral palsy
The technology could also help anyone with mobility issues. Children with cerebral palsy might soon use technology to gain some independence. UC Riverside researchers are developing robotic sleeves that provide arm control to kids with cerebral palsy-related mobility issues. Rather than augment the arm like an exoskeleton, the technology will use voltage sensors to detect muscle contractions and predict what the wearer wants to do, like bend the elbow. Inflatable bladders will then push the arm toward the intended destination.
How to stream tonight's historic Yankees-Red Sox game on Apple TV+ for free
Don't panic that you might miss out on tonight's potentially legendary match-up between the Yankees and Red Sox just because it's on Apple TV+ — there's a good chance you can tune in for free. Apple is streaming the game at no charge as part of its weekly Friday Night Baseball feature, with coverage starting at 6:25PM Eastern and the action starting in earnest at 7PM. It'll require a little bit of work and a compatible device, but you too can see if Aaron Judge will break Roger Maris' American League home run record. Here's how to watch.
Yale's redesigned Assure Lock 2 will be one of the first Matter-compatible smart home devices
Written about the convenience of Yale's smart locks. But now after five years on the market, Yale is updating its flagship product with a brand new design, a wider range of connectivity options and even more styles to suit your home. Priced between $160 to $260, the new Assure Lock...
Amazon's Echo Show displays are up to 53 percent off right now
Amazon's Echo Show displays are up to 53 percent off right now
Save nearly 80 percent on this refurbished 2015 MacBook Air
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Working as a freelance photographer requires many investments into camera and editing gear. Behind your DSLR, lenses and lights, your computer might be the most important tool in your arsenal. Many professionals use a desktop machine such as a Mac Pro or a custom PC, but it's nice to have a laptop handy on-site.
Engadget Podcast: The repairable iPhone 14 and NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 GPUs
Surprise! The iPhone 14 is pretty repairable, it turns out. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Sam Rutherford about this move towards greater repairability and what it means for future iPhones. Also, they dive into NVIDIA’s powerful (and expensive!) new RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs. Sure, they’re faster than before, but does anyone really need all that power?
'Oxenfree' is now free to download for Netflix subscribers
More than six years after its PC debut and five years after arriving on iOS and Android, Netflix is making Oxenfree freely available to those with a subscription to its streaming service. Starting today, you can download the new "Netflix Edition" of the game from the iOS and Android app stores. New to this version of Oxenfree is expanded localization support. All told, you can now play the game with subtitles in more than 30 languages.
Mercedes says the electric G-Class will arrive in 2024
Mercedes-Benz has revealed when you might be able to get behind the wheel of . The automaker's CEO Ola Källenius told members of the media that the vehicle will arrive by the end of 2024, according to . The company announced a zero-emission electric version of the SUV back...
Verizon's rebranded TracFone prepaid service includes Disney+ with some plans
Verizon (Engadget's former owner) is finally overhauling TracFone's service following the 2020 acquisition, and the reborn service might pique your interest in the right circumstances. The newly launched Total appears built to compete against big prepaid carriers like AT&T's Cricket and T-Mobile's Metro. In addition to more competitive rates than Verizon's self-branded option (more on that later), you'll also get a few new perks. Every plan offers 5G and unlimited calling and texts to Canada and Mexico, while unlimited plans now include a Disney+ subscription at either six months for the $50 plan or indefinitely with the $60 tier.
The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $120, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $120, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
