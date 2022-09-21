Read full article on original website
Related
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market
Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
Coffee, tea or … Downtown coffee shop adding wine, specialty cocktails to menu
Starting Saturday (Sept. 24), you’ll be able to enjoy a glass of wine or a specialty cocktail at a popular Galesburg coffee shop. Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee, 80 N. Seminary St., announced this week it is adding a wine bar to its assortment of offerings. A variety of wines will be available to consume on site from 11 a.m. until closing every day. And a weekend specialty drink menu will be offered during all hours on the weekends.
wvik.org
Moline Buys Key Riverfront Property
Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati says this is just the beginning stage of re-making the riverfront. "We want to insure that this is smart growth, growth that is sustainable, both environmentally but also economically. So that we're not just going to grow for growth's sake. We want to insure that where we do grow it's a methodical and well thought-out process."
ourquadcities.com
Farm Safety Week: Grain dust is explosive
Harvest time is close for local farmers and producers. This happens to be National Farm Safety Week. It’s a chance to promote the safety and well being of those out on the farm. Crops and equipment aren’t immune to fire hazards. “On September 26, 2016, it was just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What the hay?! How one local farmer is finding opportunity in alfalfa
SWEDONA, Ill. — While the heydays of harvest are just around the corner, one golden crop is looking greener than ever for area farmers. Droughts across the great plains are bumping up prices for alfalfa, or hay, leading to record profits. Alfalfa isn't typically seen as a cash crop...
City of Moline acquires prime riverfront real estate with purchase of Heritage Church property
MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline announced in a Thursday press release that they've officially acquired the Heritage Church property known as Bridgepointe 485 campus. With the razing of the Old I-74 Bridge, the city intends to use the property as the center point for future riverfront development.
KWQC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
KWQC
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
KWQC
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
ourquadcities.com
New Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf to be built
Another new hotel is coming to Bettendorf, as Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf Quad Cities will break ground for their new facility at 907 Utica Ridge Place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. The new building will be located next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton, close to the I-74...
ourquadcities.com
Another new cruise ship to dock in Davenport
Like Viking Cruise Lines did earlier this month, American Cruise Lines (ACL) has a new riverboat cruising the Mississippi River this season. Music to QC tourism leaders’ ears, the American Symphony will stop here for the first time on Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m., at River Heritage Park, 615 E. River Dr., Davenport. It will be unique because ACL’s American Melody will also be docked there at the same time, according to a Visit Quad Cities release Wednesday.
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmland Property Lured Many in Chicago Area
It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, Ill., staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farm land, online advertisements for “Norris Outdoor Adventure” showed water slides, a rope swing, games...
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Announces Fiber Deal
Information provided by Gary Camarano, Whiteside County Economic Development. In a 23-0 in favor vote on Tuesday night, the Whiteside County Board approved a plan to bring fiber broadband access to the underserved/unserved residents, businesses and organizations of Whiteside County. The plan, recommended to the Board by the Connect Whiteside Committee, will see the equitable deployment of approximately 1,000 miles of fiber broadband access to over 8,000 addresses and over 21,000 residents. The project is estimated to cost in excess of $70 million, and Whiteside County will commit $3 million from the ARPA funds the County received. In addition to the ARPA funds, Jo-Carroll Energy will apply for matching grants funds to help accomplish the buildout in Whiteside County.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
KWQC
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Whiteside Co.
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man is dead after police say he was hit while riding his bike on Waller Road/Illinois Route 78. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to Waller Road/IL Route 84, north of Spring Valley Road for a report of a crash with a bicyclist, according to a media release.
977wmoi.com
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
Comments / 0