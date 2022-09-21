Read full article on original website
List of Weapons
You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
Steam Revamps Stats Into Charts With Better Overview of Most Popular Games
In an industry notorious for being wildly secretive around how well its own products do, we love some real good, crunchy data. And with an overhaul to Steam Stats today, Valve is giving us exactly that. It's called Steam Charts now, replacing Steam Stats, and like the old version, it...
Tips and Tricks
Whether you're chasing the best settings, looking to communicate better with your team, or want to learn more about all the newest strategies and movement metas, our handy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Tips and Tricks guide will provide everything you'll need to wreak havoc across the battlefield. Essential...
The Dream Castle
The Dream Castle is a very important quest, focusing on unlocking other Realms within the Dream Castle, and therefore other Characters, that can join you and your friends in the village. The page below breaks down the steps to complete The Dream Castle quest. The Dream Castle Walkthrough. This will...
Festival Shells
Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of God of War: Ragnarok achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
A Lesson in Frustration
The page below breaks down the steps to complete A Lesson in Frustration quest. Speak to Merlin and he’ll explain his frustration with his attempts at casting a new spell. It’s revealed he hasn’t eaten in a long time, so he tasks you with bringing him any 2-star meal.
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
Herba Mystica
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and throughout the region of Paldea, there are a series of special plants that can restore health completely to anyone who eats them. Thes are called Herba Mystica, and devout researcher Arven wants to uncover the mysteries of these botanical wonders. We're here to help document all the Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along the Path of Legends.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 23-27
The swine of The Nine, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
Splatnet 3 Guide
Many might opt out of using the Nintendo Switch Online app for voice chat in preference for other services like Discord. However, voice chat isn’t the only thing the NSO app has to offer Splatoon 3. In fact, the app is directly tied to the game and provides various other features like the ability to order custom gear, gain exclusive perks, see the multiplayer schedule, review previous match data, and so much more! This is all accessible on the NSO app through Splatnet 3. This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on the most important aspects of Splatnet 3 – like using Splatnet 3 to purchase gear, interacting with Splatfests, participating in the Wandercrust, and much more!
What Do Games Actually Look Like During Development?
Video games are hard to make. You might have heard that somewhere before. Most people recognize that video games do not simply burst, fully-QA'd, from eggs laid carefully by an executive who then adjusts his T-shirt and blazer and steps onstage at E3 to announce their triumphant existence. But depending on how Extremely Online you are, you might not really have a good concept of exactly what they look like before they show up on your platform of choice, or even before we see them in shiny reveal trailers.
Logitech Advert Seems to Show a White Xbox Series X
A white Xbox Series X has been spotted in a new Logitech advert, but it's unclear if it's an official colorway. The console, spotted by VGC, is seen in the background of an advert for the Astro A30 wireless headset but has not been promoted anywhere else. The scene itself...
Return to Monkey Island Walkthrough - Part 1 A Friendly Place (1/3)
In this Return to Monkey Island walkthrough we begin Part 1 A Friendly Place on hard mode. This video is the first of three videos covering Part 1. For more tips and Walkthoughs check out our written guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/return-to-monkey-island.
How to Change Your Outfit
The Edgerunners update in Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to create their own outfits without affecting their stats. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about changing your Outfit, changing your appearance, and more. Are you looking for something specific? Click the links to jump ahead!. What Is...
Shovel Knight Dig - The First 7 Minutes
Check out the first 7 minutes of Shovel Knight Dig, developed by Nitrome and Yacht Club Games. Shovel Knight Dig is a 2D platforming roguelite that takes the core sidescrolling experience of Shovel Knight, flips it 90 degrees, and challenges players to dig their way from the top to the bottom of each level with permadeath and proceedurally generated stages.
Are Developers or Publishers More Important in How You Choose Games?
Infinity Ward, Fromsoftware, and Insomniac are just a few of the hundreds of development teams out there but they and plenty of other top developers regularly take input from publishers like Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sony during the process to help their games reach the finish line. While some franchises...
Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach
Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach is one in a chain of quests for Scrooge McDuck that has you doing some spring cleaning and redecorating in one of the several regions in Dreamlight Valley. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach quest. Rebuild...
Beacon Pines Is a Narrative Adventure Where Everything Can Change With a Single Word
In Beacon Pines, the story and decisions made are mapped out on a tree, showing branching paths from single moments that changed the course of the story. For developer Matt Meyer, that was true in real life, too. His path to developing Beacon Pines began with a single, simple, consequential decision made years ago, almost on a whim.
Xbox Update Overhauls Game Library, Storage, and More - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Microsoft has released its September update for the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, completely revamping the game library, adding customizable color options to the Elite Series 2 controller, and more. The Splinter Cell remake will be rewritten to be more relevant to a “modern-day audience”.A job listing for a scriptwriter spotted by PSU has revealed some details about the upcoming Splinter Cell game, and it looks as though it’s going to get a rewrite and update the original. The popular gaming YouTuber Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow (aka Dunkey) has announced Bigmode – a new game publishing company that will help indie games “stand out” from the crowd.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
