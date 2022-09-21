Many might opt out of using the Nintendo Switch Online app for voice chat in preference for other services like Discord. However, voice chat isn’t the only thing the NSO app has to offer Splatoon 3. In fact, the app is directly tied to the game and provides various other features like the ability to order custom gear, gain exclusive perks, see the multiplayer schedule, review previous match data, and so much more! This is all accessible on the NSO app through Splatnet 3. This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on the most important aspects of Splatnet 3 – like using Splatnet 3 to purchase gear, interacting with Splatfests, participating in the Wandercrust, and much more!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO