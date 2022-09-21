ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

List of Weapons

You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
VIDEO GAMES
All How-To Guides

Return to Monkey Island is full of puzzles that can sometimes take a while to figure out. If you're stuck or just don't have the time to figure them out, our How-To Guides are designed to provide quick and straightforward answers.
HOBBIES
The Broken Memory

The Broken Memory is a short quest for WALL-E which demands that you re-enter WALL-E's Realm and search for components to build a Memory finding machine!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete The Broken Memory quest. The Broken Memory Walkthrough. After collecting WALL-E’s memory from a Night...
VIDEO GAMES
What Do Games Actually Look Like During Development?

Video games are hard to make. You might have heard that somewhere before. Most people recognize that video games do not simply burst, fully-QA'd, from eggs laid carefully by an executive who then adjusts his T-shirt and blazer and steps onstage at E3 to announce their triumphant existence. But depending on how Extremely Online you are, you might not really have a good concept of exactly what they look like before they show up on your platform of choice, or even before we see them in shiny reveal trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
Splatnet 3 Guide

Many might opt out of using the Nintendo Switch Online app for voice chat in preference for other services like Discord. However, voice chat isn’t the only thing the NSO app has to offer Splatoon 3. In fact, the app is directly tied to the game and provides various other features like the ability to order custom gear, gain exclusive perks, see the multiplayer schedule, review previous match data, and so much more! This is all accessible on the NSO app through Splatnet 3. This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on the most important aspects of Splatnet 3 – like using Splatnet 3 to purchase gear, interacting with Splatfests, participating in the Wandercrust, and much more!
VIDEO GAMES
How to Get Clay

Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley is not only a vital building material for various structures at Crafting Stations, but is also a necessity when it comes to certain Quest objectives. This page breaks down where to find Clay, how best to farm it, and the sorts of things it can...
HOBBIES
Are Developers or Publishers More Important in How You Choose Games?

Infinity Ward, Fromsoftware, and Insomniac are just a few of the hundreds of development teams out there but they and plenty of other top developers regularly take input from publishers like Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sony during the process to help their games reach the finish line. While some franchises...
VIDEO GAMES
Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of God of War: Ragnarok achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
Festival Shells

Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
VIDEO GAMES
Logitech Advert Seems to Show a White Xbox Series X

A white Xbox Series X has been spotted in a new Logitech advert, but it's unclear if it's an official colorway. The console, spotted by VGC, is seen in the background of an advert for the Astro A30 wireless headset but has not been promoted anywhere else. The scene itself...
VIDEO GAMES
A Lesson in Frustration

The page below breaks down the steps to complete A Lesson in Frustration quest. Speak to Merlin and he’ll explain his frustration with his attempts at casting a new spell. It’s revealed he hasn’t eaten in a long time, so he tasks you with bringing him any 2-star meal.
The Compressed Garbage Incident

The Compressed Garbage Incident is a short quest for WALL-E that needs you to clean up the mess of garbage cubes strewn throughout the valley. The page below breaks down the steps to complete The Compressed Garbage Incident quest. Speak to WALL-E and follow him down to Peaceful Meadow. There...
VIDEO GAMES
Return to Monkey Island Walkthrough - Part 1 A Friendly Place (1/3)

In this Return to Monkey Island walkthrough we begin Part 1 A Friendly Place on hard mode. This video is the first of three videos covering Part 1. For more tips and Walkthoughs check out our written guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/return-to-monkey-island.
Top 10 Best Anime Series of All Time (2022 Update)

IGN's anime fans rank the top 10 anime series ever -- and trust us, this wasn't easy. From classics like Yu Yu Hakusho to iconic hits like Cowboy Bebop to one-hit wonders like FLCL, these are the best anime series of all time. We took several things into consideration when choosing our top series: Did the anime leave its mark on the culture in a meaningful way? Did they influence the industry and genre? And, of course, did we just like them? For this video, in particular, we highlight the top 10 with our top 25 picks being available to check out on IGN.com.
COMICS
What's Bad for the Business

The page below breaks down the steps to complete the What's Bad for the Business quest. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. Speak to Scrooge McDuck and he’ll request you go and ask Ursula for a Catfish so you can determine if she’s extorting people. Speak to Ursula and she’ll ask for you to retrieve a White and Red Hydrangea for her.
ECONOMY
Herba Mystica

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and throughout the region of Paldea, there are a series of special plants that can restore health completely to anyone who eats them. Thes are called Herba Mystica, and devout researcher Arven wants to uncover the mysteries of these botanical wonders. We're here to help document all the Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along the Path of Legends.
ANIMALS
Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach

Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach is one in a chain of quests for Scrooge McDuck that has you doing some spring cleaning and redecorating in one of the several regions in Dreamlight Valley. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach quest. Rebuild...
VIDEO GAMES
Memory Magnification

Memory Magnification is a quest for Mickey that is all about constructing a tool that can help refine memories and finally bring Minnie back to the village. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Memory Magnification quest. Memory Magnification Walkthrough. Speak to Mickey about the idea of...
VIDEO GAMES

