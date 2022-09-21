HMB Girls Varsity Volleyball team lost a five set battle against Aragon Thursday night, an exciting match that could have gone either way. The Cougars started off strong with a powerful block by senior Olivia Foster-Perez (6 kills), immediately followed by several kills by senior Emily Jenar (12 kills). Seniors Mia Etheridge (20 kills), Jasmine Standez (10 kills) and Madelyn Mullins (7 kills) put away several more and with sophomore Gaby Harrison (2 blocks) contributing additional blocks and acrobatic digs by many, including libero Conner Black (17 digs), the Cougars won the first two sets. HMB lost steam in the third set despite initial pounding by the offense set up by a deadly string of serves by Ava Cardiel, and assists by setters Joey Vetrone (24 assists), Aliya Wicks (3 assists) and Grace Bigelow-Leth (2 assists), the Cougars couldn’t clinch the win.

