Katy, TX

QSR magazine

Clutch City Cluckers to Open Sixth Location in Spring, Texas

Clutch City Cluckers, a Houston based hot chicken food truck will open its sixth location in Spring, TX, located at 6730 Louetta Road, Spring, TX 77379, with a grand opening celebration the weekend of Saturday, October 1st and Sunday, October 2nd from 11am-12am (or sellout). After a demand on Instagram...
SPRING, TX

