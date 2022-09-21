Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
thecitymenus.com
Flash Those Pearly Whites: West Georgia Family Dentistry Opens New Office In Bremen
West Georgia Family Dentistry is expanding to serve all of West Georgia’s dental needs. With a location already in Douglasville, Doctors Eric Leithner and Kylee Rider noticed more and more patients coming from the west, and decided to open another location at 107 Valley Run Drive in Bremen. Featuring emergency care, restorative care, general preventative care, and the latest technology, West Georgia Family Dentistry is fully equipped to handle any dental need or questions you may have. “We have a great team of hygienists and staff that work really well with our customers,” said Dr. Leithner.
thecitymenus.com
BREAKING: Bremen’s Caffeine Boost Opens Monday
The boost of caffeine that’s been under construction in Bremen is getting ready to fill all your coffee, tea, and pastry needs. Elliano’s Coffee, located between Motel 6 and Hampton Inn along US Highway 27, opens Monday. We first reported about the coffee shop coming earlier this year. Their unique drive-thru only approach brings Italian-style coffee at an American pace. A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening will take place Thursday, September 29.
CBS 46
Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA
Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
Building, previously funeral home catches fire near Stone Mountain, officials say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Editors note: This was updated to reflect information provided by police; the building was previously a funeral home. Officials extinguished a fire at a property that was a funeral home in DeKalb County late Saturday morning. DeKalb County Fire Department said the fire happened around...
wbhfradio.org
Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn
September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
chschipper.com
New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
WXIA 11 Alive
National Weather Service in GA to release extra weather balloons ahead of next storm
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is coverage from earlier on Friday about all the storm systems. To help create the most accurate forecast for Tropical Storm Ian, our local National Weather Service in Peachtree City will release two extra weather balloons each day starting Saturday. They'll join a greater effort that includes nearly 50 National Weather Service Offices in the eastern 2/3 of the country.
The 9 Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta According To A Local Who Knows Good Coffee
Once upon a time, great coffee shops in Atlanta were all about coffee. Now, there are many variables in what goes into the making of a good place — location, aesthetics, friendly and talented baristas who can top a cappuccino with an Insta-worthy heart of froth, in-house roasted coffee beans that are ethically sourced (bonus if there’s a good cause attached to that) and of course, good drinks brewed to perfection.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
Fatal crash on I-285 near Roswell Road involving a semi-truck, officials say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs, according to the police department. Three of the four lanes are still blocked on I-285 eastbound near Roswell Road at exit 25, and GDOT expects lanes to be open by 4:30 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Troup County vs Starr's Mill
It was a top ten showdown in AAAA in Fayetteville. Both Starr’s Mill and Troup County are 1-0 in AAAA Region 4 and undefeated overall for the year, but one of them has to get their first loss.
fox5atlanta.com
Popular Georgia bakery erupts in flames
SHARPSBURG, Ga. - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a massive fire at a well-known bakery and market in Coweta County. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Heirloom Bakeshop located along Georgia Highway 54 near Georgia Highway 34 just around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters could be...
