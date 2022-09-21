Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Crowds bubble up for beans and cider at Clinton Apple ‘n Pork Fest
CLINTON — Clinton was frothing over Saturday with humans, ham and beans for the 54th annual Apple ‘n Pork Festival. Volunteer Nathan Lippert was up bright and early again this year — just like in 2021 — to help prepare over 300 gallons of the event’s main culinary draw: ham and bean stew.
Herald & Review
Macon Speedway standings through Sept. 23
4. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 812; -110 1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 474; -
Herald & Review
Watch now: Scovill Zoo alligator explores the lazy river
DECATUR — After a summer marked by plenty of human visitors, it was an alligator who enjoyed the last swim of the season at Splash Cove. Last week, the Decatur Park District and Scovill Zoo brought “G” — a 39-year-old, 300 pound and 12-foot-long alligator — for a day-long trip to the lazy river.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur launches home repair assistance program
DECATUR — Starting Monday, some Decatur homeowners will have a chance to apply for grants to fund their home repair projects. The city of Decatur on Thursday officially launched its new owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP), a grant program aimed at low- to moderate-income homeowners in Decatur’s urban core.
Herald & Review
Storm warning: Springfield Southeast unleashes full fury on Decatur St. Teresa 6-1
Springfield Southeast's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Decatur St. Teresa 6-1 on September 24 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
Herald & Review
Joseph Paul Starbody
Joseph Paul Starbody, 36, passed away on August 11, 2022, in Portland, OR. Joseph was born to Terry and Rebecca Starbody on April 19, 1986 in Decatur, IL. He worked as a paramedic in Arizona and Champaign, IL. He loved music. He had many guitars and played them well. Joseph...
Herald & Review
Hillsboro engineers impressive victory over Buffalo Tri-City 6-1
Hillsboro earned its community's accolades after a 6-1 win over Buffalo Tri-City in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 24.
Herald & Review
Absolutely nothing: Monticello drops a goose egg on Pontiac Township 45-0
A suffocating defense helped Monticello handle Pontiac Township 45-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23.
Herald & Review
Halt: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin refuses to yield to Decatur MacArthur 52-0
A suffocating defense helped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handle Decatur MacArthur 52-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire in front of Decatur MacArthur 21-0 to begin the second quarter. The Cyclones fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Generals' expense.
Herald & Review
Powerhouse performance: Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op roars to big win over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 50-8
Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op showed no mercy to Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 50-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.
Herald & Review
Ministry of defense: Springfield blanks Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-0
Springfield's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-0 on September 22 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Shelbyville makes Warrensburg-Latham's offense disappear 46-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Shelbyville bottled Warrensburg-Latham 46-0 on September 23 in Illinois football action. Shelbyville stormed in front of Warrensburg-Latham 26-0 to begin the second quarter. Shelbyville thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Beginning was the end: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opens an early gap to jar Kansas Tri-County Coop 42-6
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond zipped to a quick start to key a 42-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop on September 23 in Illinois football action. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond jumped in front of Kansas Tri-County Coop 28-0 to begin the second quarter. The Knights fought to a 35-0 intermission margin...
Herald & Review
Halt: Tuscola refuses to yield to Moweaqua Central A&M 13-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Tuscola followed in snuffing Moweaqua Central A&M's offense 13-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters. Tuscola took control in the third quarter with a 7-0
Herald & Review
Arcola's comeback bid falls just short against Cumberland
ARCOLA — After recovering an onside kick and scoring to make it a three-point game in the middle of the fourth, Arcola had taken momentum and was well on its way to a comeback victory. However, a squib kick was fallen onto by Cumberland, and an ensuing touchdown drive...
Herald & Review
No scoring allowed: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushes past Pleasant Plains 4-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin bottled Pleasant Plains 4-0 on September 22 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Herald & Review
Second suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A second arrest has been made in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said Kyle Escoe was taken into custody Thursday by Chicago police. He remains in their custody on $2 million bond.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton
Etherton talks about his team's victory over Lincoln in Week 5. Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here. Check out records in all the area conferences.
