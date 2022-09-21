Six-story apartment building proposed for Western Avenue in Brighton, just around corner from all the other new apartments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
universalhub.com
Six-story apartment building proposed for Mission Hill site where one developer once proposed a 35-story tower
Jefferson Apartment Group of McLean, VA, yesterday told the BPDA it will soon file detailed plans for a six-story, 150-unit apartment building on Worthington Street, near Huntington Avenue, behind its existing 20-story J-Vue at LMA on St. Alphonsus Street. In 2014, a Chicago developer proposed a 35-story residential building on...
universalhub.com
Developer wants to finally put up North Station-area hotel approved in 2014
A Woburn developer that won approval for a 90-room hotel at 104 Canal St., at Valenti Way, is seeking city approval again to begin construction, but this time for a hotel with 98 rooms. Somnath Hospitality, LLC is seeking BPDA approval for its "notification of project change." The company will...
Watertown News
Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board
A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
Dorchester Ave. closes for Boston's latest Open Streets event
BOSTON -- The city of Boston hosted its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue was closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street for games, face painting, fitness classes and live music This was the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester.
universalhub.com
Cambridge Street along Beacon Hill to get a dedicated bike lane
How will people drive to their Very Important Historic Beacon Hill destinations if Cambridge Street is desecrated by this sort of infrastructure for the hoi polloi? Shall commoners be allowed to travel safely with less parking for real people? Think of the historic parking meters and parking lane spaces which will be sacrificed in the name of people riding bikes not being scared to death of using this roadway. What has come of this once-proud country?!
Daily Free Press
Fire in Allston leaves $3 million in damage, several local businesses temporarily close
The Boston Fire Department responded to a fire in Allston on the night of Sep. 13. Several local restaurants on Brighton Avenue were affected, which BFD said “quickly went to a third alarm fire.”. The BFD chased the fire through several businesses and restaurants, and there were no injuries....
quincyquarry.com
MBTA owns up to a Green Line derailment near Park Street stations three days after the fact #mbta
MBTA owns up to a Green Line derailment near Park Street stations three days after the fact. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. MBTA owned up today to a Green Line train derailment that happened on Monday. Needless to say, this late acknowledgement has pretty much...
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover
BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
The MBTA is redesigning its bus network. But for these 3 bus routes, Boston has other ideas.
"These routes must be complemented, not removed." The MBTA is planning for the first major reworking of its bus network since the 1960s. In May, the agency boasted a draft of the Bus Network Redesign will bring access to high-frequency service to 275,000 more people, with essentially a bus every 15 minutes or sooner, every day of the week in five years’ time.
universalhub.com
Member of violent Dorchester gang gets seven years in federal prison
Joshua Teixeira was only 2 when Nardo Lopes fatally stabbed Bobby Mendes in 1995, setting off years of murderous violence in Dorchester's Cape Verdean community. That violence and the lure of profits from trafficking drugs, guns and women eventually swept Teixeira up. This week, a judge in US District Court in Boston sentenced him to 7 years in federal prison on RICO charges for his role in the Norton/Olney/Barry Gang, which had begun to expand beyond Dorchester - and the gang's long-running and deadly feud with the Cameron Street Gang - into other cities in eastern Massachusetts and even other states until the feds and Boston Police rounded members up in June, 2020.
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
commonwealthmagazine.org
New fare gates open Oct. 1 at North Station
STARTING OCTOBER 1, commuter rail passengers will be required to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets or passes at 30 newly installed fare gates before boarding or exiting trains at North Station. Currently, commuter rail passengers show their tickets or buy them from conductors on board trains. The T has...
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers: On This Day 52 Years Ago, Officer Walter A. Schroeder Died in the Line-of-Duty
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder: Today, September 24, 2022, the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder who was killed in the line of duty 52 years ago today in 1970. Patrolman Walter Schroeder was shot and killed...
WCVB
Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
Eater
Doughnut Cheeseburgers Land in Newton as a Classic Diner Expands Again
Donut Villa Diner, one of Greater Boston’s top doughnut shops, just brought its doughnut cheeseburgers and Bloody Marys to Newtonville. As it grows, Donut Villa Diner continues to up the ante: While the decades-old Malden original serves only breakfast and lunch, last year’s Cambridge expansion added dinner and booze. Location number three, which opened early this week at 344 Walnut St., Newton, keeps the full liquor license and dinner menu while adding new menu items like crab cakes and hanger steak and dropping a word from the name: It’s simply “Donut Villa,” here.
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
Thieves target catalytic converters in quiet Boston suburb
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Naomi Litrownik was shocked that on her quiet Needham street, her car was targeted. “Nobody heard anything. I have a dog. Neighbors have a dog. Nothing,” said Litrownik, whose catalytic converter was stolen. Thieves targeted the catalytic converter in her Prius. “As far as we...
