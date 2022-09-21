ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Six-story apartment building proposed for Western Avenue in Brighton, just around corner from all the other new apartments

 3 days ago
Watertown News

Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board

A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester Ave. closes for Boston's latest Open Streets event

BOSTON -- The city of Boston hosted its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue was closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street for games, face painting, fitness classes and live music This was the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 
BOSTON, MA
Cambridge Street along Beacon Hill to get a dedicated bike lane

How will people drive to their Very Important Historic Beacon Hill destinations if Cambridge Street is desecrated by this sort of infrastructure for the hoi polloi? Shall commoners be allowed to travel safely with less parking for real people? Think of the historic parking meters and parking lane spaces which will be sacrificed in the name of people riding bikes not being scared to death of using this roadway. What has come of this once-proud country?!
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover

BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
BOSTON, MA
Member of violent Dorchester gang gets seven years in federal prison

Joshua Teixeira was only 2 when Nardo Lopes fatally stabbed Bobby Mendes in 1995, setting off years of murderous violence in Dorchester's Cape Verdean community. That violence and the lure of profits from trafficking drugs, guns and women eventually swept Teixeira up. This week, a judge in US District Court in Boston sentenced him to 7 years in federal prison on RICO charges for his role in the Norton/Olney/Barry Gang, which had begun to expand beyond Dorchester - and the gang's long-running and deadly feud with the Cameron Street Gang - into other cities in eastern Massachusetts and even other states until the feds and Boston Police rounded members up in June, 2020.
BOSTON, MA
New fare gates open Oct. 1 at North Station

STARTING OCTOBER 1, commuter rail passengers will be required to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets or passes at 30 newly installed fare gates before boarding or exiting trains at North Station. Currently, commuter rail passengers show their tickets or buy them from conductors on board trains. The T has...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business

NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
SUDBURY, MA
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Doughnut Cheeseburgers Land in Newton as a Classic Diner Expands Again

Donut Villa Diner, one of Greater Boston’s top doughnut shops, just brought its doughnut cheeseburgers and Bloody Marys to Newtonville. As it grows, Donut Villa Diner continues to up the ante: While the decades-old Malden original serves only breakfast and lunch, last year’s Cambridge expansion added dinner and booze. Location number three, which opened early this week at 344 Walnut St., Newton, keeps the full liquor license and dinner menu while adding new menu items like crab cakes and hanger steak and dropping a word from the name: It’s simply “Donut Villa,” here.
NEWTON, MA

