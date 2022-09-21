Read full article on original website
1 injured in crash at 43rd and Boston
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a crash that has left a car on its side at 43rd street and Boston avenue. LPD received the call at 4:11 p.m. that a red passenger car was on its side and that one person had sustained moderate injuries. PD confirmed that a gray Nissan was also involved.
One injured in crash on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a crash that occurred on northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road. LPD and LFR received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in the eastbound service lane of Loop 289 just north of Idalou Road.
LP&L reports no residents affected after apparent outage following software update
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light reports no customers were affected after an apparent power outage in Northwest Lubbock Friday morning. LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose says its IT team was conducting an internal outage software update that triggered the websites outage map. The map showed more than 2,000...
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers to host ‘Lubbock City Limitless’ fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers will host the ninth annual “Lubbock City Limitless” fundraiser October 14, 2022. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support the impeccable program facilitation the Centers continues to provide. The Centers are a refuge and the programs provided to each child are critical to alleviating high-stress situations. The Centers offer these children a safe place to flourish and leave the high-stress situations, even if only for a time.
Fifth grade students become ‘Doctors for a Day’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, Fifth graders from Bean Elementary School became doctors for a day. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) & the Student National Medical Association (SNMA) hosted a “mini-camp” to inspire and inform the elementary students considering the medical industry. Kids got to ‘experience a day in the life of a medical student. The event took place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23, at the TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building and F. Marie Hall SimLife Center, 3601 Fourth St. The elementary students took a field trip to the health science center to get some “on-the-job” experience.
1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
Saturday morning top stories: pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. On Friday night, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in central Lubbock. One was moderately injured in a rollover on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road. Authorities responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. The person crashed in the...
Coronado High School continues special Homecoming week tradition
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado High School held a Homecoming tradition for its special education students on Thursday. The tradition was started nine years ago by Noah Sifrit. His father, Bruce Sifrit said the idea started at dinner. “We asked him, ‘who you’re going to ask to homecoming?’ he said,...
City of Lubbock to begin construction in North Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on Mac Davis Lane on Sept. 27. For the first construction phase, Mac Davis Lane will be closed off from University Avenue to Avenue X until pavement repairs are completed. The construction should last for four months. Motorists...
Bryce Ramirez returns to Raiderland after surgeries due to compound fracture
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech linebacker, Bryce Ramirez is back home. Raiderland gave him a warm welcome home. Ramirez fractured his left leg during the North Carolina State game last Saturday but after two surgeries in Raleigh, he is back in Lubbock. Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red, and The...
The future remains bright for Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The start of the new year for Tech accompanies a record number of students this semester as the University approaches a significant milestone. Tech is celebrating high marks in first-year enrollment with a record 7,000 students currently on campus, a three percent increase from previous years.
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
Encompass Health and TTU Men’s Basketball join forces to celebrate National Rehabilitation Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital staff is celebrating National Rehabilitation Week September 19-23, 2022. This year’s theme is “The Art of Rehabilitation”. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm, the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team visited the South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital staff...
Texas Tech begins fall semester with record enrollment, research, philanthropy
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Even before the new academic year commenced in August, Texas Tech University was poised to remain one of the top research and academic institutions in the U.S. thanks to progress made in terms of research and philanthropy. Texas Tech also continues to ascend as one...
Cold front moving through Sunday will bring slight heat relief, few showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a hot afternoon with highs in the 90s, a few cooler afternoons are in store for us, and some places could see some rain!. A warm night ahead with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Winds will remain breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Winds will eventually shift to the north as a cold front pushes in overnight. Dry for the most part overnight, a few very isolated showers possible.
Market Street and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages team up to host tailgate event ahead of Texas Tech gameday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Market Street and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages are hosting a pop-up tailgate event on Friday, September 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in honor of the upcoming football game between Texas Tech and Texas. The event will be in front of Market Street on 19th Street and Quaker Avenue.
TTU fans lining up early for conference game against Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All Texas Tech fans and students know about the long-running rivalry against the University of Texas, from the horns down hand sign to the Chris Beard showdown that brought in fans from far and wide. But, Saturday’s game may be the last time fans watch the...
