AdWeek

J Balvin Launches Oye, a Creative Wellness App for Gen Z

It took Mario Chamorro 10 months to help develop creative wellness app Oye with reggaeton superstar J Balvin and Patrick Dowd. But it only took him a few minutes of using it to help his mother open up about her mental health.
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Dislike Button Globally Rolled Out on TikTok

TikTok revealed the global release of the dislike button for comments that it has been testing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Friday Stir

It's no secret the New York City housing market is hot. Citysnap—a real estate search website and mobile app that gives renters, buyers and sellers in New York City access to accurate—up-to-date data from The Real Estate Board of New York's residential listing service, has partnered with agency Supernatural to launch the brand's first TV campaign. Created by Supernatural CCO Paul Caiozzo and directed by Jeff Low, it depicts the challenges of city apartment life with a tongue-in-cheek twist. What starts as a dramatic story of a boy learning trumpet from a wise instructor, turns into something else.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Save a TikTok Now Post

TikTok Now encourages TikTok users to share a "real-time" view of their life each day after receiving a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

This Year's World Cup Is a Key Performance Marketing Opportunity for US Brands

Historically, marketers have built advertising campaigns around the Olympics, taking advantage of the sports drama, excitement, human interest stories and watercooler moments captivating a global audience. Advertisers reach these engaged fans through a variety of channels, including live video streaming on mobile, which has quickly gained traction with the rise of over-the-top sports streaming.
SPORTS
AdWeek

TikTok Ups Post Descriptions to 2,200 Characters

With more and more people turning to TikTok as a video search engine, the video creation platform appeared...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Alibaba Brings Luxury Shopping Into the Metaverse

Alibaba Group is introducing new metaverse features to its interactive luxury shopping platform, making the Chinese ecommerce giant...
INTERNET
AdWeek

These Billboards Are So Fresh You Can Harvest Fruit and Veg Through Them

From Nike's high-tech 3D billboard to Corona's solar-powered posters, brands have been getting increasingly creative with their out-of-home (OOH) budgets. Now, British retailer Sainsbury's has unveiled its own experiment: billboards you can harvest food from.
LIFESTYLE
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: BETC, Fox + Hare, Oberland & More

This week is closing off with many new leadership hires, department expansions and roster additions. Let's see who's coming into Q4 hot this week in the agencies world. Advantage Unified Commerce hired Stephanie Rogers as its new senior vice president of strategic services. Rogers brings over 25 years of experience and expertise in marketing across digital and traditional channels.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Creative Flavor: Marc Colombo's Best Work is Guided by His Love for Others

When it came to falling in love with advertising, Marc Colombo of multicultural agency BeautifulBeast took his cues from his family.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Dunkin' Elevates Jill McVicar Nelson to Chief Marketing Officer

Dunkin' has promoted from within to fill its top marketing job. Jill McVicar Nelson was most recently vp of...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Hyundai and BTS Just Dropped a 2022 World Cup Song

BTS have teamed up with everyone from Nicki Minaj to Coldplay, but the boyband's latest collaboration might surprise fans.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Elvis, Stagwell, Team One & More

Fall is upon us and agencies around the world are entering Q4 with some big moves across the board. This week, we have strategic acquisitions, agency of record appointments and exciting announcements for the coming months. BAM Strategy. BAM Strategy chose Sounder as its new market intelligence partner for audio...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Twitter Moderation Research Consortium Opens Applications to More Researchers

Researchers can now apply for membership in the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium, which the social network initially discussed...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Echoes Finishes No. 1, Game of Thrones Franchise Gets Some Love in Nielsen Top 10 for Week of Aug. 22

Netflix’s mystery thriller Echoes overtook Jamie Foxx’s vampire thriller Day Shift as the most streamed program for the week of Aug. 22, per Nielsen data. Game of Thrones on HBO Max was third, propelled by the buzz around its new prequel, jumping up 63%, followed by Stranger Things and the long-running CBS (Netflix) procedural NCIS. House of the Dragon’s numbers, which only account for the series’ streaming viewing, ranked sixth.
TV SERIES

