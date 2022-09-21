-It’s no secret the New York City housing market is hot. Citysnap—a real estate search website and mobile app that gives renters, buyers and sellers in New York City access to accurate—up-to-date data from The Real Estate Board of New York’s residential listing service, has partnered with agency Supernatural to launch the brand’s first TV campaign. Created by Supernatural CCO Paul Caiozzo and directed by Jeff Low, it depicts the challenges of city apartment life with a tongue-in-cheek twist. What starts as a dramatic story of a boy learning trumpet from a wise instructor, turns into something else.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO