AdWeek
J Balvin Launches Oye, a Creative Wellness App for Gen Z
It took Mario Chamorro 10 months to help develop creative wellness app Oye with reggaeton superstar J Balvin and Patrick Dowd. But it only took him a few minutes of using it to help his mother open up about her mental health. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article...
AdWeek
Dislike Button Globally Rolled Out on TikTok
TikTok revealed the global release of the dislike button for comments that it has been testing.
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-It’s no secret the New York City housing market is hot. Citysnap—a real estate search website and mobile app that gives renters, buyers and sellers in New York City access to accurate—up-to-date data from The Real Estate Board of New York’s residential listing service, has partnered with agency Supernatural to launch the brand’s first TV campaign. Created by Supernatural CCO Paul Caiozzo and directed by Jeff Low, it depicts the challenges of city apartment life with a tongue-in-cheek twist. What starts as a dramatic story of a boy learning trumpet from a wise instructor, turns into something else.
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Save a TikTok Now Post
TikTok Now encourages TikTok users to share a "real-time" view of their life each day after receiving a...
AdWeek
This Year's World Cup Is a Key Performance Marketing Opportunity for US Brands
Historically, marketers have built advertising campaigns around the Olympics, taking advantage of the sports drama, excitement, human interest stories and watercooler moments captivating a global audience. Advertisers reach these engaged fans through a variety of channels, including live video streaming on mobile, which has quickly gained traction with the rise of over-the-top sports streaming.
AdWeek
TikTok Ups Post Descriptions to 2,200 Characters
With more and more people turning to TikTok as a video search engine, the video creation platform appeared...
AdWeek
Alibaba Brings Luxury Shopping Into the Metaverse
Alibaba Group is introducing new metaverse features to its interactive luxury shopping platform, making the Chinese ecommerce giant...
AdWeek
These Billboards Are So Fresh You Can Harvest Fruit and Veg Through Them
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 9–10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. From Nike’s high-tech 3D billboard to Corona’s solar-powered posters, brands have been getting increasingly creative with their out-of-home (OOH) budgets. Now, British retailer Sainsbury’s has unveiled its own experiment: billboards you can harvest food from.
AdWeek
Brands Find It Painful to Address Agencies' Most Pressing Pitching Problems
Pitching for new business is filled with problems. Pitches are too long, often dragged out for no reason, expensive and filled with secrecy and a lack of communication and feedback.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: BETC, Fox + Hare, Oberland & More
This week is closing off with many new leadership hires, department expansions and roster additions. Let’s see who’s coming into Q4 hot this week in the agencies world. Advantage Unified Commerce hired Stephanie Rogers as its new senior vice president of strategic services. Rogers brings over 25 years of experience and expertise in marketing across digital and traditional channels.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Marc Colombo's Best Work is Guided by His Love for Others
When it came to falling in love with advertising, Marc Colombo of multicultural agency BeautifulBeast took his cues from his family. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Shannon Miller. Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an...
AdWeek
The Classic Cool Water Ads Are Reborn in a New Campaign by Original Agency, Select World
Davidoff’s 1988 Cool Water fragrance for men first became ubiquitous thanks in part to its sensual advertising. Through later celebrity cameos like Josh Holloway and the late Paul Walker, the Cool Water name also became engrained with pop culture and modern masculinity.
AdWeek
Dunkin' Elevates Jill McVicar Nelson to Chief Marketing Officer
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Dunkin’ has promoted from within to fill its top marketing job. Jill McVicar Nelson was most recently vp of...
AdWeek
Hyundai and BTS Just Dropped a 2022 World Cup Song
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 9–10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. BTS have teamed up with everyone from Nicki Minaj to Coldplay, but the boyband’s latest collaboration might surprise fans.
AdWeek
Twitter Corrects Bug That Impacted Voluntary Password Resets on Android, iOS
Some Twitter users on Android and iOS who voluntarily reset their passwords may not have been logged out...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Elvis, Stagwell, Team One & More
Fall is upon us and agencies around the world are entering Q4 with some big moves across the board. This week, we have strategic acquisitions, agency of record appointments and exciting announcements for the coming months. BAM Strategy. BAM Strategy chose Sounder as its new market intelligence partner for audio...
AdWeek
Twitter Moderation Research Consortium Opens Applications to More Researchers
Researchers can now apply for membership in the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium, which the social network initially discussed...
AdWeek
Echoes Finishes No. 1, Game of Thrones Franchise Gets Some Love in Nielsen Top 10 for Week of Aug. 22
Netflix’s mystery thriller Echoes overtook Jamie Foxx’s vampire thriller Day Shift as the most streamed program for the week of Aug. 22, per Nielsen data. Game of Thrones on HBO Max was third, propelled by the buzz around its new prequel, jumping up 63%, followed by Stranger Things and the long-running CBS (Netflix) procedural NCIS. House of the Dragon’s numbers, which only account for the series’ streaming viewing, ranked sixth.
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Turn Off Daily TikTok Now Push Notifications
TikTok Now encourages all TikTok users to share a post at an exact time at some point every...
