Elections: Early voting begins in Virginia Beach this week, satellite locations and Sunday voting coming

WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Robert Coleman (Newport News City Council)
Robert Coleman is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene files appeal to consider case against City, several leaders
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene wants a higher court to review her lawsuit against the city and several of its high-profile leaders. Court documents filed in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Friday show Greene and her attorneys want the Virginia Court of Appeals to look over her case.
3 more Portsmouth employees no longer work with city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More change is coming to Portsmouth City Hall. In a season of high turnover, 13News Now learned three key officials — including the deputy city manager — have left their posts. It is not yet clear to the public whether the three city leaders...
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Gov. Youngkin stands by plans to change school policies for transgender students
Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Virginia Beach Wednesday for a listening session with the Hispanic Business community.
Virginia Beach educator wins $1 million
“It really feels unbelievable!” she told Lottery officials.
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
peninsulachronicle.com
Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads
Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
Suffolk City Council approves rezoning request, paving way for ‘Port 460 Project’
The Suffolk City Council has voted for a rezoning request Wednesday, paving the way for the "Port 460 Project."
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
Brief lockdowns at 2 Norfolk schools Friday
10 On Your Side confirmed with Norfolk Public Schools that Jacox Elementary and Booker T. Washington High schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday.
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival sets up for sandsculpting competition
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Neptune Festival is gearing up for one of its most iconic annual events: sandsculpting!. Throughout the week, the event's Facebook page has shared videos of organizers bringing in piles of sand and pumping water into a giant tent on the Oceanfront. Machines hauled...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
California Burrito could be next Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?
There have been no high-profile violent incidents at California Burrito along Norfolk's Granby Street, but still the City of Norfolk is recommending its permit that allows it to operate like a nightclub be revoked.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land
NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
Norfolk Airport Authority faced security breach through email scheme
The Norfolk Airport Authority faced a security breach after realizing that almost $400,000 was put into a suspected fraudster’s account, according to a search warrant.
Did you know you can go apple picking right in Virginia Beach?
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jeb Cullipher's family has worked on their Pungo, Virginia Beach farm for three generations — and they were farmers even before that, going all the way back to 1850. But apple picking there is fairly new. "Evercrisp, suncrisp, crimson crisp, ludacrisp, shizuka, ambrosia, Spitzenburg,"...
Gas leak on Buckroe Ave. in Hampton
An official confirmed a construction crew hit a Virginia Natural Gas line in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue around 8 a.m.
