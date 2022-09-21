ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
WWMT

WMU students paving the way for accessible housing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 18-year-old Donovan Lassig is like any other teen. The senior at Grand Rapids Christian High School loves video games and spending time with friends and family. But every day, Donovan is fighting an unpredictable battle against Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. HSP is a general term for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk to take place at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 9th annual Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Saturday at Bronson Park. Suicide awareness: Veteran artists showcase work during ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. The 5K walk is to raise awareness for suicide prevention, allow people to connect, and provide...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes celebrates 40 years of service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes celebrated 40 years of service Thursday. The celebration for the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County took place at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, according to a representative. The organization provides food assistance throughout Kalamazoo by many programs and various community...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo police investigate Saturday morning stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The incident happened near West Michigan Avenue and Lancaster Drive in Kalamazoo. WMU: Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries

VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMT

Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Baker
WWMT

Kalamazoo Farmers Market's first vegan event happens this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local vendors will gather at the Kalamazoo Farmers Marker Sunday for the first vegan and plant-based event. The People's Plant-Based Party is expected to highlight locally available vegan and plant-based products and services from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market 1204 Bank Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biofilter#Great Lakes#Stench#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kalamazoo Public Services#Graphic Packaging
WWMT

Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for robbing a bank on Dec. 16, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Kristin Cole Greinke, 41, pleaded guilty to robbing Independent Bank in Grand Rapids. “Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” Totten said. "We...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

WMU announces new contracts for four head coaches

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University athletic department announced new contracts for several head coaches, according to Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. The new contracts involve WMU hockey head coach Pat Ferschweiler, men's tennis head coach Dave Morin, women's gymnastics head coach Penny Jernigan, and women's basketball head coach Shane Clipfell.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
GOBLES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WWMT

Kalamazoo restaurant hosts Hispanic heritage month celebration

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Latino music, Latino dance, and Latino food, was all featured in one place Saturday during a celebration of Hispanic heritage month. The celebration was hosted by La Familia Cafe at Bates Alley in downtown Kalamazoo. "We have a lot of Hispanics in Kalamazoo and we celebrate...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy