Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
WMU announces new contracts for four head coaches
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University athletic department announced new contracts for several head coaches, according to Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. The new contracts involve WMU hockey head coach Pat Ferschweiler, men's tennis head coach Dave Morin, women's gymnastics head coach Penny Jernigan, and women's basketball head coach Shane Clipfell.
Kalamazoo restaurant hosts Hispanic heritage month celebration
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Latino music, Latino dance, and Latino food, was all featured in one place Saturday during a celebration of Hispanic heritage month. The celebration was hosted by La Familia Cafe at Bates Alley in downtown Kalamazoo. "We have a lot of Hispanics in Kalamazoo and we celebrate...
Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries
VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes celebrates 40 years of service
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes celebrated 40 years of service Thursday. The celebration for the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County took place at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, according to a representative. The organization provides food assistance throughout Kalamazoo by many programs and various community...
After long wait, Spartans ready to kick off on new field
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It'd be easy to call a group of Spartans "battle tested", or -in this case -road warriors. "This team is as talented as I've ever had," said Lakeview head coach Jerry Diorio. "We've had three road games in a row. It would have been four."
Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
Kalamazoo police investigate Saturday morning stabbing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The incident happened near West Michigan Avenue and Lancaster Drive in Kalamazoo. WMU: Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old...
Deputies rescue men miles offshore after sailboat flips in Lake Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three men were rescued miles offshore after powerful waves on Lake Michigan flipped their sailboat over Thursday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened three miles from Tunnel Park near Holland just before 6 p.m. All three men were wearing...
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to almost five years in a federal prison for using a stolen identity in purchasing 28 handguns, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. David Tillman Deloach, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms,...
Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
Former Grand Rapids police officer set to return to court in Patrick Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After many delays, a Kent County Judge set a preliminary hearing for a former Grand Rapids police officer Friday. Christopher Schurr is charged with murder after shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya in April, according to the prosecutor's office. Schurr was not in the court room,...
Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for robbing a bank on Dec. 16, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Kristin Cole Greinke, 41, pleaded guilty to robbing Independent Bank in Grand Rapids. “Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” Totten said. "We...
Three arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested and are in custody for a drive-by shooting that killed a two-year Battle Creek boy, police said. Two-year-old Kai Turner was asleep in his mother's bed when he was shot once early Tuesday morning, police said. The three suspects, who...
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
Ottawa County deputies look for man who offered a ride to 11-year-old on bike
PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriff deputies began the search for a man who caused suspicion Thursday for offering a ride to a boy on a bike. A 11-year-old was riding his bike in the area of Blair Street and Rainbow's End Lane around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies.
Calhoun County drivers to find another route due to M-37 road shutdown
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A section of a major road in Calhoun County is scheduled to close for most of Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Drivers will need to find another route while M-37 will shut down due to a resurfacing project. Road crews are scheduled...
Palisades decommissioning moving forward, with reopening plan still in limbo
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — For now, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is moving forward with its plan to decommission the Palisades Power Plant in Covert Township. The commission met with the public Thursday at Lake Michigan College's South Haven campus to explain the plan, the process and the timeline.
