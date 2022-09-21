Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: September 23-25
Eat a chicken sammich, Watson’s food truck, 4 to 9 p.m., $12. Watson’s Shack and Rail food truck will be parked at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana this Friday night for PYGMALION 2022. Watson’s chicken sandwich has a tasty herb mayo that goes great with the house-made pickles. I like to order my chicken fried, but you can also have it grilled. (AB)
WATCH: Large Alligator Floats In Lazy River At Illinois Waterpark
The 12-foot-long reptile weighed in at 300 pounds.
Turning tragedy into something beautiful with a “pocket park”
MATTOON, Ill., (WCIA) — Thursday morning, community leaders broke ground in a vacant lot downtown Mattoon. They’re working to turn what was once a disaster into something beautiful. Shores Jewelry burned down on Broadway Avenue in 2019. Now, organizations are transforming the space into a pocket park. Alexander Benishek with Mattoon in Motion helped apply […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
WCIA
Race day festival at Charleston Square
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Racers took off at 7:50 a.m. in Charleston today for the sixth annual Tour De Charleston. There were three race routes, 12.5 miles, 25 miles, and 62.5 miles. They started in Charleston Square, riding throughout Charleston and the surrounding countryside. Beer and live music greeted the finishers.
wjbc.com
Apple n’ Pork Festival this weekend in DeWitt County
CLINTON – Thousands of people will be heading to DeWitt County this weekend for the Apple n’ Pork Festival. Director of the CH Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Joey Long says the festival, which has been happening for over 50 years, is a special opportunity to take a step back in time and enjoy the charm of the past.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alligator swims down lazy river – must see video!
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An alligator from Scovill Zoo got to take the last dip of the season at Splash Cove on Wednesday afternoon. Splash Cove employees drained the chlorine pool before G the gator took off swimming in the lazy river. The gator is 39 years old, weighs 300 pounds and is 12 feet […]
videtteonline.com
Pop-Up Chicken Shop owner Francis celebrates success, new location
The Pop-Up Chicken Shop, a local favorite, has opened its own restaurant at 409 N. Hershey Rd. in Bloomington, after being housed in the kitchen of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building. The restaurant has gone through the challenges of COVID-19, gaining student popularity and more. Owner Aaron Francis spoke...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking forward to the weekend? Here are five things happening in the Bloomington-Normal area this weekend. Looking to buy local? Support small businesses and head to the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market for honey, bread, soap and more. The event will also feature live music and will take place 7:30 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
WCIA
The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
Rescued eaglets released on Danville golf course
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re an avid golfer, you probably don’t expect to see bald eagles flying around the course. But at the Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville, people sometimes come out just to watch one eagle family. That’s why Wednesday was an exciting day – a rescue center released two eaglets there. […]
Ready To Eat Some Bugs? Illinois Farm Begins Cultivating Insects
When you really think about it, it's kind of weird what we accept as "appropriate" to eat. Somewhere along the way we decided that it was ok to eat cows, chickens, certain fish, and about 30 different plants. Now, you can tell me that it was all about domestication and what's available and that's fine. What's true is that there are thousands of other sources of protein in the world that just aren't socially acceptable.
Accidental fire displaces one person
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is displaced after a fire in their home, which firefighters said started from cooking. Around 9:45 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department arrived at a home at 1707 Carolyn Drive and put out a fire primarily contained in the kitchen. Once firefighters were on the scene, they reported smoke coming […]
25newsnow.com
40,000 pounds of food makes trip from Salt Lake City to Bloomington/Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.
Comments / 0