Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Pair of Liberty Players Reach Quarterfinals at Elon Invitational

Two Liberty players, Zion Heaven and Thando Longwe-Smit, both won their opening round singles matches on day one of the Elon Invitational, Friday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Heaven and Longwe-Smit will both compete in tomorrow’s quarterfinal round of their respective flights. Both Flames players improved to 4-0 in...
ELON, NC
City
Lynchburg, VA
Liberty News

No. 16 Liberty to Face No. 9 Connecticut and Longwood, Friday and Sunday

Live Video: Liberty at Connecticut (FloLive) Live Video: Liberty vs. Longwood (ESPN+) Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) No. 16 Liberty will face No. 9 Connecticut in a rematch of last year’s BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship game, Friday afternoon. The Lady Flames will close out the weekend with a home non-conference contest versus the Longwood Lancers on Sunday.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 16 Liberty Earns 4-0 Road Shutout Victory at No. 9 UConn

No. 16 Liberty earned a 4-0 road shutout victory over No. 9 Connecticut in BIG EAST Conference action, Friday afternoon at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex. The Lady Flames improve to 5-3 on the season and stay unbeaten in conference play at 2-0. The Huskies drop to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

4 Flames to Compete at Elon Invitational, Friday Through Sunday

The Liberty Flames men’s tennis squad will send four players to compete at the Elon Invitational. The three-day event will be held at Elon’s Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, N.C. and will get started on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Omar El Kadi, Zion Heaven, Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith will represent the Flames at the tournament. The event will feature regular tournament style draws. Draws will be finalized on Thursday by host Elon and will be posted on LibertyFlames.com once they are available.
ELON, NC
Liberty News

Rachel DeRuby Nets Game-Winner at Jacksonville State

Liberty picked up its first road win during conference play as the Lady Flames defeated Jacksonville State, 1-0, Thursday night to improve to 6-3-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the ASUN. Liberty remains unbeaten during conference play and are tied for the top spot in the ASUN Conference. Scoring Summary. 2’...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Liberty News

Lady Flames to Open ASUN Schedule with Queens

6 p.m. – Liberty vs. Queens Live Stats. 1 p.m. – Liberty at Queens Live Stats | Live Video. The Lady Flames are 3-1 all-time in ASUN openers, posting 3-0 sweeps of North Florida (2018) and FGCU (2019) and a 3-2 win over Bellarmine last fall. Lipscomb swept Liberty in the Lady Flames’ conference opener in the spring of 2021.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lynchburg named to list of top 25 college towns, cities

Lynchburg was named alongside the likes of Ann Arbor (University of Michigan), Athens (University of Georgia), Eugene (University of Oregon), and Chapel Hill (University of North Carolina) and others as college communities with charm. The site said Liberty contributes to nearly a quarter of the city’s population and called Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lady Flames begin fifth ACHA DI title defense Saturday with battle against Pride

Four-time defending national champion Liberty University’s ACHA Division I women’s hockey team will receive its fifth set of rings in celebration of its 2021-22 trophy during an intermission of next Friday night’s ACHA DI men’s hockey team’s game against Niagara at the LaHaye Ice Center. This Saturday, the Lady Flames will begin their quest for a fifth consecutive and sixth overall national title, and look to extend their 40-game winning streak, when they host the Washington Pride’s U-19 team at 1:30 p.m. at the LIC.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Rolls to ASUN-Opening 3-0 Sweep Over Queens

Liberty opened its ASUN schedule with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-18) sweep over conference newcomer Queens, Friday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames (8-5) have won their conference opener for the fourth time in the last five years as members of the ASUN Conference. The Royals fall to 5-9, 0-1 in ASUN play.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Meet the Dean: Morse Tan

For Liberty University School of Law Dean Morse Tan, education, career, and family have always been areas of his life enriched by his passionate pursuit and prioritization of faith in Christ above all else. Read the full article here.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Based in D.C., graduate defends core values of the Christian faith

Jonathan Alexandre (’14) said Liberty Law was the primary training ground for his work as Senior Counsel for Government Affairs with Liberty Counsel, an international nonprofit litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics. Read the full article here.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

New film degree helps students hone in on careers in multimedia storytelling

Students now have the opportunity to take classes in one of nine disciplines tailoring their education to different facets of filmmaking. These disciplines include producing, directing, cinematography, screenwriting, production design, sound design, editing, showrunning, and visual effects. Students with multiple interests can customize their degree by selecting classes from more...
