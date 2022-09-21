ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans sign C Jimmy Morrissey to active roster, add G Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms to practice squad

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans fortified their center position by looking at what they already have in the building.

The Texans signed center Jimmy Morrissey from the practice squad to the active roster. Morrissey was active for five games last season as a rookie and started in four of them. The former Las Vegas Raiders 2021 seventh-round pick’s playing time last year came due to a knee injury to starting center Justin Britt.

The Texans filled their vacancy on the practice squad by adding former Jacksonville Jaguars guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, who was also in the offseason program and training camp with the Texans.

Community Policy