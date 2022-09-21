Read full article on original website
Avenue 5 Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO
The ship has hit the fan. From the creator of Veep, Season 2 of Avenue 5 premieres October 10. HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone is talking about, from groundbreaking series and documentaries to the biggest blockbuster movies. SUBSCRIBE TO HBO. Subscribe to the official HBO...
5 of the Best 2022 Romance K-Dramas to Watch This Fall
The romance genre has done well in 2022 with platforms like Netflix premiering 'Alchemy of Souls.' For the Fall season, fans can watch a good love triangle like 'Love in Contract.'
Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof might write a Marvel movie
Damon Lindelof is a creator that doesn’t need any introduction. He frustrated most of us with the highly acclaimed Lost, but he then delighted us with The Leftovers and Watchmen. The latter was a one-season TV series for HBO, despite its popularity. But the showrunner might return to the world of superheroes soon, according to an insider. Apparently, Damon Lindelof is in negotiations with Marvel for a mystery MCU movie.
Limited release movies that got the widest expansion
Stacker looked at release data from The Numbers on movies that were initially given a limited release and eventually expanded. To qualify, the film had to open in less than 600 theaters and could not have expanded by more than 1,000 theaters in one week. Originally published on stacker.com, part...
Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date
The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
