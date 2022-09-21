ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan

CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
Local
Illinois Business
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Latest pension report shows continued unfunded balances

One of the biggest fiscal challenges Illinois faces is our large unfunded pension liability. The state has five pension funds, and combined they are billions of dollars short of what their expected costs will be. Each year the General Assembly sets aside money in the budget to pay pensions, and still the amount needed to fully fund them gets larger. This means that pension costs take up a larger share of the budget each year, crowding out other important priorities.
ILLINOIS STATE
KCCI.com

This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride

WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
IOWA STATE
nprillinois.org

Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate

The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
K92.3

Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection

(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
FORT DODGE, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law

How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
IOWA STATE
thediwire.com

Greenbacker Acquires 54-Megawatt Wind Farm

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC, a non-traded limited liability company focused on green energy investments, has purchased a 54-megawatt, pre-operational wind farm from PowerWorks, a developer, owner and operator of renewable wind farms. The wind farm, Panther Creek, is Greenbacker’s first wind energy asset in Illinois and was purchased through...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks

There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL

