Read full article on original website
Related
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
Where does Illinois land on the list of Best States for Fishing?
Illinois is known for being a great place to get pizza, watch a pro sports game, and enjoy city life. But is the Land of Lincoln one of the best states to go fishing in? Find out where Illinois is on the Best & Worst States for Fishing list. According...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Latest pension report shows continued unfunded balances
One of the biggest fiscal challenges Illinois faces is our large unfunded pension liability. The state has five pension funds, and combined they are billions of dollars short of what their expected costs will be. Each year the General Assembly sets aside money in the budget to pay pensions, and still the amount needed to fully fund them gets larger. This means that pension costs take up a larger share of the budget each year, crowding out other important priorities.
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
KCCI.com
This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride
WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
nprillinois.org
Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate
The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
iowapublicradio.org
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
thediwire.com
Greenbacker Acquires 54-Megawatt Wind Farm
Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC, a non-traded limited liability company focused on green energy investments, has purchased a 54-megawatt, pre-operational wind farm from PowerWorks, a developer, owner and operator of renewable wind farms. The wind farm, Panther Creek, is Greenbacker’s first wind energy asset in Illinois and was purchased through...
You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks
There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
One officer’s hunch solves two cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
Comments / 0