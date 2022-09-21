ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fayettevilleflyer.com

Brewtober chili and homebrew festival planned for Oct. 8 in Springdale

The annual Brewtober Chilifest event is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1386 S. West End St., in Springdale. The event runs from 5-9:30 p.m. and will showcase chili and beer made by homebrewers and chili makers from across Northwest Arkansas. Festivities include unlimited samplings of...
SPRINGDALE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Romance Diamond to host Marco Bicego fall collection showcase events Sept. 29-30

Locals will have two opportunities to experience the work of luxury Italian jewelry designer Marco Bicego in Northwest Arkansas next week. Romance Diamond Company will host open house events to unveil Bicego’s new fall collection at their Fayetteville location from noon until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, and at their new Rogers location from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
freeweekly.com

Terra Studios opens Bluebird of Happiness Museum

Just southeast of Fayetteville is one of the most whimsical places in all of Northwest Arkansas. With happy little trolls, a labyrinth, and a wizard’s cave and chair, Terra Studios is perhaps most well known for its iconic (and trademarked) Bluebird of Happiness. A museum dedicated to the iconic little glass birds opens Sept. 24 with a two-day grand opening event.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith

Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
Arkansas Advocate

ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Democrat Chris Jones has put a lot of miles on his tennis shoes during his run for Arkansas governor. Throughout his campaign, he’s laced up two different pairs to walk a mile with Arkansans in their hometowns. Jones wanted to meet people where they are through his Walk a Mile in Your Shoes […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

SEC picks, kickoff times, networks for Sept. 24

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC has 10 games on the slate Saturday including Arkansas and Texas A&M facing each other in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Last week, Kevin McPherson led the way at 11-1 only missing the Vanderbilt-Northern Illinois game. Ty Hudson and myself were 10-2. Dudley Dawson and John D. James were 9-3.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
lineups.com

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Picks, Predictions (9/24/22)

#10 Arkansas will attempt to go on the road and hand #23 Texas A&M their second loss. Although they are undefeated, Arkansas narrowly escaped 38-27 against unranked Missouri State after facing a 24-17 4th quarter deficit. Texas A&M bounced back from their embarrassing loss to Appalachian State by defeating then...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Howse building in Bentonville sells for $6.2 million

A 39,652-square-foot office/warehouse building in Bentonville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $6.2 million. The purchase price equals $156.36 per square foot. Burk Utah 243-253 LLC, a California entity whose members include Gary Burk, bought the commercial building at 2714 S.E. Otis Corley Drive. Jay Howard, through his Howse Retail LLC, was the seller.
BENTONVILLE, AR
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

