fayettevilleflyer.com
Brewtober chili and homebrew festival planned for Oct. 8 in Springdale
The annual Brewtober Chilifest event is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1386 S. West End St., in Springdale. The event runs from 5-9:30 p.m. and will showcase chili and beer made by homebrewers and chili makers from across Northwest Arkansas. Festivities include unlimited samplings of...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Romance Diamond to host Marco Bicego fall collection showcase events Sept. 29-30
Locals will have two opportunities to experience the work of luxury Italian jewelry designer Marco Bicego in Northwest Arkansas next week. Romance Diamond Company will host open house events to unveil Bicego’s new fall collection at their Fayetteville location from noon until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, and at their new Rogers location from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
freeweekly.com
Terra Studios opens Bluebird of Happiness Museum
Just southeast of Fayetteville is one of the most whimsical places in all of Northwest Arkansas. With happy little trolls, a labyrinth, and a wizard’s cave and chair, Terra Studios is perhaps most well known for its iconic (and trademarked) Bluebird of Happiness. A museum dedicated to the iconic little glass birds opens Sept. 24 with a two-day grand opening event.
What to know as the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair kicks off this weekend
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is back at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith, beginning Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting until Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will have free entertainment (with a paid admission ticket) that includes monster truck battles, freestyle motocross insanity, Los Humildes Ayala and more.
Format Festival kicks off in Bentonville this week. Here's what to know
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Some big names in the music and art world will be taking the stage this weekend at the first-ever Format Festival in Bentonville. More than 50 artists will take the multiple stages throughout the venue during the three-day festival. “It is a new type of festival...
KHBS
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Sporting News
What channel is Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4 college football game
Saturday's neutral-site meeting between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 23 Texas A&M is a statement game for both teams — but for different reasons. Sam Pittman's Razorbacks are looking to start the season 4-0 with two ranked wins (the first was vs. No. 23 Cincinnati in their season opener).
This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith
Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
The Arkansas-Texas A&M football rivalry: A Look Back
The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies dubbed their football rivalry “The Southwest Classic” when they began facing off on the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf in Arlington in 2009.
Rescued bobcat settling in at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs
A 12-year-old bobcat now has a new home in the Ozarks after a 500-mile road trip.
ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Democrat Chris Jones has put a lot of miles on his tennis shoes during his run for Arkansas governor. Throughout his campaign, he’s laced up two different pairs to walk a mile with Arkansans in their hometowns. Jones wanted to meet people where they are through his Walk a Mile in Your Shoes […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Chris Jones takes walking shoes, ‘PB&J’ across Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Goodyear blimp is seen traveling through the 4-States
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Goodyear blimp cuts through the area on its way to Arkansas. A resident of Cherokee, Kansas (Crawford County) called KOAM this afternoon letting us know it was headed our way. The Goodyear blimp, according to its online schedule, is heading to Rogers, Arkansas. It...
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
nwahomepage.com
SEC picks, kickoff times, networks for Sept. 24
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC has 10 games on the slate Saturday including Arkansas and Texas A&M facing each other in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Last week, Kevin McPherson led the way at 11-1 only missing the Vanderbilt-Northern Illinois game. Ty Hudson and myself were 10-2. Dudley Dawson and John D. James were 9-3.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
lineups.com
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Picks, Predictions (9/24/22)
#10 Arkansas will attempt to go on the road and hand #23 Texas A&M their second loss. Although they are undefeated, Arkansas narrowly escaped 38-27 against unranked Missouri State after facing a 24-17 4th quarter deficit. Texas A&M bounced back from their embarrassing loss to Appalachian State by defeating then...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Howse building in Bentonville sells for $6.2 million
A 39,652-square-foot office/warehouse building in Bentonville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $6.2 million. The purchase price equals $156.36 per square foot. Burk Utah 243-253 LLC, a California entity whose members include Gary Burk, bought the commercial building at 2714 S.E. Otis Corley Drive. Jay Howard, through his Howse Retail LLC, was the seller.
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
