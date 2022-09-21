ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Stolen Car Gets Stuck After Driving Into Wet Pavement

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gA0M_0i4TFXUt00
Photo: City of Lakewood Instagram

The driver of a stolen vehicle made a big oopsie while cruising through Lakewood, Washington on Monday (September 19).

City crews were working on a paving project at the North Gate Road roundabout when the suspect drove through the barricades, according to an Instagram post . The bold driver tried plowing through "freshly-poured sidewalk," but the wet pavement stopped the car in its tracks .

Things got even more strange when the driver tried fleeing the scene. Officials say the suspect had a "young child and bottle of whiskey in hand" when he abandoned the car, but the city inspector was hot on his trail and called 911.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, was arrested and taken to jail. No word on the charges he'll face or what happened to the child or the vehicle.

Officials also shared photos of the stolen vehicle stuck in the cement. Follow-up images show crews and police removing the car and patching up the huge tire holes left behind on the soft pavement.

"Well... we had a little slow down today," officials wrote in the Instagram post. "While crews were set back today, it looks like our paving project won't be delayed due to this incident."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Lakewood, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, WA
State
Washington State
MyNorthwest.com

Sullivan: My experience with a lane splitter and why it is still illegal

A question for all motorcyclists today. Do you want to make it home alive?. Then stop lane splitting. I almost killed someone on Sunday. I was a blink of an eye away from hitting a motorcycle at 75 miles an hour on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, dumping that rider on the pavement and leaving her for the convoy of other drivers, also going 75, right behind me.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Body recovered from Lake Washington off the I-90 bridge

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Lake Washington overnight Thursday. Rescue divers have recovered the body — found in the early morning just off the eastbound Interstate 90 bridge. Seattle Fire responded to the scene and say that the person was dead by the time divers...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Stolen Car
KOMO News

Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead

SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
9K+
Followers
969
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy