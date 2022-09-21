ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Man threatens cousins after they evict his sister from their Florida home

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida man was arrested after threatening his cousins at gunpoint after they evicted his sister from their home.

Carlin Daronte Jacobs was arrested by police after confronting two cousins outside of their home on the 2600 block of Northwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale last week.

Police say Jacobs drove to the cousins' home in a Dodge Journey on September 12th, got out, and pulled a black and purple 9mm handgun from his pocket while telling the cousins that he was there to protect his family.

The cousins say they were tired of arguing with Jacobs' sister and evicted her from their home days earlier.

Jacobs returned to the home around 11 p.m. the next day with the gun, then paced back and forth in front of the cousins without saying a word, before leaving the home.

Jacobs returned two hours later, where he pulled the hair of a female cousin before driving off.

The woman called 911 on September 14th after Jacobs came back to the home and banged on the door.

Responding officers found Jacobs and several others parked in front of the home.

When questioned, Jacobs denied threatening the cousins and said the gun found in the SUV's glove box belonged to a woman inside the vehicle.

The woman admitted to owning the gun, but told police she thought it was at home.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, displaying a firearm in public and driving with a revoked license.

He was released from the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $11,125.

