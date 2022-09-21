ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

By Austin Franklin
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam.

The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the first 500 households on a first-come, first serve basis while supplies last.

No ID or proof of income is required to receive food. Food is distributed to all individuals who need food assistance via drive-thru. Those seeking food are encouraged to arrive early.

