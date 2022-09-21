Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Shortly after 02.15 BST emergency services were called to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Police have confirmed one man died in the incident while eight other people are currently in hospital. Ninety residents...
BBC
Police watchdog probe after missing man found dead in crashed car
The police watchdog will investigate after an 86-year-old man was found dead in a crashed car, two days after he was reported missing. John Winton McNab, from Perth, was found by officers in his Mercedes on the A887 at Invermoriston in the Highlands at 13:20 on Sunday. He was last...
BBC
Khayri Mclean: Second teen arrested after boy stabbed to death
A second teenager has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy outside a school in Huddersfield on Wednesday. Khayri Mclean was attacked in a "targeted incident" close to North Huddersfield Trust School, according to West Yorkshire Police. A boy, 15, was arrested on Thursday in connection with...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
BBC
Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield
A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, at about 10:50 BST on Monday. Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with his murder and was due to appear later...
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
Probe continues into car-to-car shooting in Windsor Hills
Authorities continued to investigate a car-to-car shooting in Windsor Hills. The incident unfolded around 6 p.m. Saturday along West Slauson Avenue. It was there that police say they received several calls reporting a shooting between two cars. Investigators say one of the victims was shot in the ankle and there may be other victims. So far, no suspects are in custody.
BBC
Larne Port drugs: Man, 22, in court over £1.25m seizure
A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port last year. Mohammed Khan, 22, was arrested in England on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was taken to Belfast for the hearing at the city's...
BBC
Metchley lane murder probe: Victim named as Richard Hopley
A man found stabbed in a crashed car has been named as Richard Hopley. Mr Hopley, 43, was found dead in a car on Metchley Lane, Birmingham, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, just after 15:00 BST on 22 September. His parents have said they are "absolutely heartbroken and devastated" about...
BBC
Ashfield councillor guilty of harassing neighbours in hot tub row
A councillor has been found guilty of harassing his neighbours after they accused him of holding meetings in his hot tub during a Covid lockdown. Tom Hollis, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, had denied two counts of harassment without violence. Nottingham Magistrates' Court heard Hollis made up...
BBC
Attempted murder probe after hit-and-run
Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was left with potentially life-changing injuries after a hit-and run crash in Worcestershire. The 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Hollywood Lane, in Hollywood, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham....
BBC
China Tangshan attack: Man who attacked female diners jailed for 24 years
A man who led a vicious attack on four women eating in a restaurant in China has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. Chen Jizhi was found guilty of the assault in the north-eastern city of Tangshan in June which began when one of the women rejected his advances.
BBC
Renee MacRae: Trial told of 'man with wide, staring eyes'
A man with "wide and staring eyes" pushing a pushchair was seen on the night a mother and son disappeared 46 years ago, a court has heard. William MacDowell denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands. His trial has heard a statement given...
BBC
Suffolk hit by fourth case of bird flu in a week
A fourth case of bird flu has been identified in Suffolk in a week. The Animal and Plant Health Agency said the highly pathogenic avian influenza - H5N1 - was confirmed at premises near Hadleigh on Saturday. It said a 1.9-mile (3km) protection zone and six-mile (10km) surveillance zone had...
BBC
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Glasgow tower block
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which broke out at a tower block in the south side of Glasgow. Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Shawhill Road, Shawlands, at about 21:00 on Saturday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched eight fire engines. Large plumes of smoke were seen...
