Nonprofit names new board chair
North Kent Connect recently appointed Cheryl Scales as the new chair of its board of directors. Scales is a retired principal emeritus at Progressive AE and has been part of the North Kent Connect (NKC) board since 2019, previously serving as board secretary, a role in which she was instrumental in helping with the nonprofit’s expansion last year.
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Black Wallstreet GR vision takes shape
The first set of renderings from the Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids Flagship District have been released. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) co-founder and President Preston Sain shared the renderings for the $15 million project exclusively with GRBJ Thursday night. The 35,000-square-foot Eastern & Burton Village District building will be the first of a slew of projects for BWSGR.
GRHC earns national recognition for affordable housing
The Grand Rapids Housing Commission received an award for affordable housing innovation. The National Association of Housing & Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), a housing and community development advocacy organization, recently named Grand Rapids Housing Commission (GRHC) the recipient of the 2022 Award of Merit. “The housing commission is committed to expanding...
CD Barnes awards roofing, siding company for project success
A local construction company named the recipient of an award for outstanding performance. CD Barnes Construction recently said it selected American Classic Construction (ACC) to receive the Key to Our Success Award, a designation that recognizes the direct relationship between the efforts of subcontractors and general contractors. According to CD...
Partnership to help high school students explore manufacturing
Western Michigan University and Grand Rapids Public Schools are partnering to bring students an educational opportunity. The agreement will allow GRPS students who are interested in integrated design and manufacturing to complete a Western Michigan University certificate at no out-of-pocket cost. “Our partnership with GRPS is an impactful way to...
