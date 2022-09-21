J.J. McCarthy knows that some of his throws weren’t his best in the Maryland game. He’s willing to take the blame for them per Alejandro Zúñiga of 247Sports. McCarthy finished the game with 220 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. There were some moments, especially in the first half, where the Michigan offense did not look its best. Michigan went into halftime only up 17-13, thanks to a Blake Corum score late in the 2nd quarter.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO