Report: Top Michigan State wideout planning on playing against Minnesota
Michigan State has been without Jayden Reed as of late, but got some news about his status for Minnesota. He will reportedly try to play against the Golden Gophers per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Reed has out with an undisclosed injury since the Akron game in Week 2. He also...
Mel Tucker acknowledges boos from Michigan State's home loss to Minnesota
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his Spartans had a terrible game in the 34-7 home loss to Minnesota as the home crowd booed the team. Tucker is not worried about the discouraging reactions from the home crowd of Michigan State as he assures fans the team will get better.
Michigan State defense shredded by fans, media for second straight week due to disastrous start
Mel Tucker may be dealing with the effects of some roster turnover this season. His team is struggling once again, but this time it’s at home. Minnesota led the game 14-0 after the first quarter, and it was much more of the same in the second. Michigan State is coming off of a devastating loss on the road to Washington.
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
Khris Bogle, Michigan State DL, seen leaving for locker room vs. Minnesota
Michigan State is having a rough performance at home versus Minnesota and it isn’t getting better with senior defensive end Khris Bogle injured in the second quarter. Bogle got up and walked off the field under his own power, limping. Bogle had accounted for 1 solo tackle before leaving...
Minnesota offense, defense show off brilliant catches in huge 3rd quarter vs. MSU
Minnesota is having a great productive game versus Michigan State on both sides of the ball. Late in the third quarter, Minnesota got its third touchdown of the game off a great catch from tight end Nick Kallerup on a 6-yard reaching catch thrown by quarterback Tanner Morgan. This was the first career touchdown reception for Kallerup after playing 18 games for Minnesota in the past two seasons.
Michigan football drops hype video for B1G opener against Maryland
Michigan begins its B1G title defense against Maryland. Naturally, the team dropped a brand new hype video ahead of its B1G opener narrated by former Wolverine hockey and current Detroit Red Wings player Andrew Copp. Michigan will host the Terrapins for Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. “There is something about...
Michigan to be without top member of running back tandem against Maryland, per report
For the second straight week, Michigan backup running back Donovan Edwards will be unavailable for the Wolverines’ B1G home opener against Maryland per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It’s a big blow for the Wolverines, who tend to run by committee rather than rely on just one back. On 15...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After MSU's Loss To Minnesota
The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...
Rapid reaction: Minnesota collects dominating road win at Michigan State
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan got the job done in the air and on the ground for the Gophers on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Morgan completed 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns in three-plus quarters during the Gophers’ 34-7 win against Michigan State in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Morgan did not throw an interception.
Major flub on game's opening kickoff sets up Michigan for easy TD vs. Maryland
Michigan got the start it wanted against Maryland. The Terps dropped the opening kickoff, and gave Michigan the ball, allowing its offense to score on an easy touchdown on the opening drive. The Maryland returner got a lapse of judgement, and let the football hit off of his face mask...
Controversy in Ann Arbor? Michigan awarded INT on questionable call vs. Maryland
Michigan and Maryland are engaged in a nice battle to open B1G play in the Big House. That game has been back-and-forth in the first half, and Michigan came up with a key turnover in the second quarter. With the Terrapins up by a score of 13-10 and driving against...
Terrapin mascot Testudo gets drilled during Maryland's visit to the Big House
There were battlefield casualties in the war that was the Maryland vs Michigan game on Saturday. In the end, the Wolverines quite literally took down the Terrapins, including Maryland mascot Testudo. Apparently, the sideline isn’t a safe place for a Terrapin to be, and neither was the field on Saturday....
Ready to row: Minnesota football drops video of threads for Week 3 showdown with Michigan State
Minnesota is getting ready to take on Michigan State away from home in what could be one of its biggest games of the season so far. The Golden Gophers are off to a 3-0 start in 2022. The video showed highlights from some of their previous games. Through the first...
Payton Thorne: 'Not really much to say' following Michigan State's blowout loss to Minnesota
Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a big letdown in Week 4, dropping a blowout loss to Minnesota by a final score of 34-7. Save for a late touchdown in mop-up duty, the Spartans were nearly shut out. After the game, Thorne took to the podium. While the defensive issues...
JJ McCarthy taking 'full responsibility' for mishaps against Maryland
J.J. McCarthy knows that some of his throws weren’t his best in the Maryland game. He’s willing to take the blame for them per Alejandro Zúñiga of 247Sports. McCarthy finished the game with 220 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. There were some moments, especially in the first half, where the Michigan offense did not look its best. Michigan went into halftime only up 17-13, thanks to a Blake Corum score late in the 2nd quarter.
Michael Locksley laments 'cheap' touchdowns Maryland surrenders in loss to Michigan
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley didn’t hold back on his team’s mistakes giving No. 4 Michigan easy opportunities to score. From the start of the game, Maryland made some key mistakes that gave Michigan the scores that made the difference in the 34-27 final. On the opening kickoff,...
Jim Harbaugh addresses Week 4 absence for Michigan TE Erick All
Jim Harbaugh didn’t have much for reporters to work with when he was asked about Erick All. All missed the Week 4 outing vs. Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Luke Schoonmaker made the most of his opportunities with All out of the lineup, and scored in the first half thanks to a Maryland mishap on the opening kickoff. Schoonmaker led the team in receiving yards with 72 and also had 1 touchdown.
Blake Corum puts exclamation point on career day with huge TD run for Michigan
Blake Corum stepped onto the field Saturday and proceeded to produce a monster game for Michigan. Facing a hungry and productive Maryland squad, Corum went on to produce a career-best outing. He set career-high marks with 30 carries and 243 yards to go along with 2 rushing touchdowns. Corum’s final...
Rakim Jarrett leaves Maryland's game vs. Michigan following scary fall
Rakim Jarrett was down for a solid minute after he took a hard fall following a contested target against Michigan. Taulia Tagovailoa already had to step out after a hard hit he took, but reentered the game. Jarrett is the top receiver in a stacked receiver room at Maryland. Especially...
