East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota offense, defense show off brilliant catches in huge 3rd quarter vs. MSU

Minnesota is having a great productive game versus Michigan State on both sides of the ball. Late in the third quarter, Minnesota got its third touchdown of the game off a great catch from tight end Nick Kallerup on a 6-yard reaching catch thrown by quarterback Tanner Morgan. This was the first career touchdown reception for Kallerup after playing 18 games for Minnesota in the past two seasons.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops hype video for B1G opener against Maryland

Michigan begins its B1G title defense against Maryland. Naturally, the team dropped a brand new hype video ahead of its B1G opener narrated by former Wolverine hockey and current Detroit Red Wings player Andrew Copp. Michigan will host the Terrapins for Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. “There is something about...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Rapid reaction: Minnesota collects dominating road win at Michigan State

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan got the job done in the air and on the ground for the Gophers on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Morgan completed 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns in three-plus quarters during the Gophers’ 34-7 win against Michigan State in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Morgan did not throw an interception.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy taking 'full responsibility' for mishaps against Maryland

J.J. McCarthy knows that some of his throws weren’t his best in the Maryland game. He’s willing to take the blame for them per Alejandro Zúñiga of 247Sports. McCarthy finished the game with 220 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. There were some moments, especially in the first half, where the Michigan offense did not look its best. Michigan went into halftime only up 17-13, thanks to a Blake Corum score late in the 2nd quarter.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses Week 4 absence for Michigan TE Erick All

Jim Harbaugh didn’t have much for reporters to work with when he was asked about Erick All. All missed the Week 4 outing vs. Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Luke Schoonmaker made the most of his opportunities with All out of the lineup, and scored in the first half thanks to a Maryland mishap on the opening kickoff. Schoonmaker led the team in receiving yards with 72 and also had 1 touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI

