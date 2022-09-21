Hauck’s Corner (1000 Goss Ave.), a bar and restaurant on the site of a legendary Germantown business, is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m, as of yesterday. Although Hauck’s Corner is “new,” it carries on a historic legacy: the space is a renovation of what was once Hauck’s Handy Store, a grocery store and community spot. George Hauck, who took the business over from his parents, died in September 2020 at the age of 100, but he was a neighborhood celebrity known for his friendliness and generosity. A framed photo of him now hangs near the entrance to Hauck’s Corner.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO