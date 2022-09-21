Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Connect with Google Cloud for Startups, Blackstone Launchpad and more at TechCrunch Disrupt
TC Disrupt is the grande dame of tech conferences for many reasons, and today we’d like to highlight some of the companies that you’ll be able to engage with at the event. Every year we’re fortunate to join forces with great companies that are committed to supporting early-stage startups. You’ll be able to take advantage of their resources and connections and even take away a chunk of knowledge from real-life case studies and startup educational content. Their participation elevates, engages and supports early-stage founders.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: LatAm startup strength, global chip shortage, Visa Bulletin update
“Disengaged or dysfunctional boards aren’t just bad for CEOs and LPs; they’re bad for everyone,” writes Matt Blumberg, co-founder and CEO of Bolster, a realization that spurred him to revise meeting formats to include follow-up surveys and additional outreach. “That is a lot of moving pieces to...
TechCrunch
DocuSign has hired former Google ad exec Allan Thygesen as its new CEO
He was in charge of Google’s $100 billion advertising business in the Americas, a rather significant business by any measure, and a position that should prepare him for his new job. He joins a company that continues to lead the e-signature business, but one where the stock price has...
TechCrunch
Byju’s clears $230 million payment to Blackstone for $1 billion Aakash deal
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at $22 billion, had pushed back on some payments for the approximately $1 billion acquisition of the physical education chain last year, citing regulatory clearance. Blackstone, which is also an investor in Byju’s, owned about 38% of Aakash prior to the acquisition. Byju Raveendran, founder...
TechCrunch
8 investors discuss what’s ahead for reproductive health startups in a post-Roe world
Come the midterm elections, voters will weigh in on candidates and, consequently, measures that will dictate abortion access and other human rights issues. The role venture capital must play in all of this is becoming clearer: There has been a push to fund more reproductive health companies, include healthcare access in ESG investments and reevaluate the safest places to open a business for women employees.
TechCrunch
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
TechCrunch
With new cuts, Klarna joins the ranks of companies having to conduct more than one layoff
Klarna, the Stockholm, Sweden-based buy now, pay later outfit, finds itself in this camp. According to the outlet Sifted, the 17-year-old company told employees on Monday in a video message from COO Camilla Giesecke that Klarna is reducing staff again to “reflect” its new and “more focused nature.”
TechCrunch
FTX, Uniswap and Visa talk blockchain economy and opportunity at Disrupt
This constant change, combined with plenty of controversy, are just two reasons why we’re thrilled that Brett Harrison, president of FTX US; Mary-Catherine Lader, the COO at Uniswap Labs; and Cuy Sheffield, the VP and global head of crypto at Visa will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
TechCrunch
Fundraise for network access with Sapphire Ventures and Medable
Dr. Michelle Longmire, physician/scientist turned startup founder, founded Medable with the goal of transforming patient connectivity in the healthcare system. Along the way in raising $479 million, Sapphire Ventures invested in several rounds, providing Longmire with new relationships and opportunities within Sapphire Ventures’ network. Join Cathy Gao, partner at Sapphire Ventures, and Longmire on this edition of TechCrunch Live as the two of them speak to the power of leveraging more than just capital from an investor.
TechCrunch
The ‘ideal runway’ is a myth, isn’t it?
Examples abound: Here’s the ideal amount of money to raise at your Series A round; here’s how many employees you should have before hiring this executive; here’s what stage to hire legal counsel; and, most recently, here’s what percentage of staff you should lay off if you’re unable to access more financing.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: London-based spatial computing startup Hadean closes $30 million Series A
It’s Friday, and that means… Actually, we don’t even really know what that means anymore, other than that we’re going to sit in the sunshine and bask in the very last few days of warm weather before it becomes time to be envious of the antipodeans for the next six months. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Tiger Global, fickle checks and the difficulty of acceleration
When On Deck had to cut its staff twice within a matter of months, its co-founders Erik Torenberg and David Booth published a memo promising to focus more. Thus marked the company’s reversal to its original customer cohort — founders in need of networks and advice. Since that...
TechCrunch
What the CHIPS and Science Act means for the future of the semiconductor industry
The CHIPS Act seems like a green light for domestic manufacturing. However, a presidential executive order (Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity) published earlier in the year may be a stumbling block for semiconductor design shops eager to serve national security projects. Rolled out several months before the CHIPS Act was...
TechCrunch
Want a free ticket to Disrupt 2022? Apply to volunteer today!
Not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, but you’ll also earn a free pass that gives you access to all three days of the show (a $1,995 value). Let us repeat: an inside view into the tech industry’s biggest event, for absolutely free.
geekwire.com
Real estate giant Compass lays off 84 workers in Washington state as it targets tech team for cuts
New York-based real estate brokerage Compass has laid off 84 employees based in Washington state as part of a reduction that largely targets the company’s technology workforce. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Compass said a significant portion of its cuts in headcount...
TechCrunch
Meta ordered to pay walkie-talkie app maker Voxer $175M for patent infringement
Voxer founder, Tom Katis, started developing the patents in question in 2006 as a way to solve battlefield communications problems he encountered while serving a Special Forces Communications Sergeant in Afghanistan. Katis and the Voxer team developed technology that enabled the transmission of live voice and video communications and launched the Walkie Talkie app in 2011.
TechCrunch
Meet the winners of the student pitch competition at Disrupt 2022
There were hundreds of impressive entries, sent by remarkable young people from all over the world. In the end, our judges narrowed it down to a select group of winners. Each and every one of these winners will be on hand at Disrupt this year, their tickets and accommodations paid for as part of their prize for winning. They’ll also be given free tickets to every single TechCrunch event in 2023 and a mentorship session with sponsors Blackstone LaunchPad and Techstars.
TechCrunch
Mighty Capital’s thesis is that the best product wins — even more so in a downturn
The San Francisco-based VC firm has a core thesis: The best product wins. And changed macro conditions don’t invalidate it. On the contrary, Mighty Capital’s founding managing partner, SC Moatti, told TechCrunch that it is “perhaps more relevant now than ever.”. SC Moatti is a former Facebook...
TechCrunch
Web3 bug-bounty platform Immunefi raises $24M for its Series A funding round
And sure enough, it was. Because Immunefi has now raised $24 million as part of its Series A. The round was led by Framework Ventures. Other investors include Samsung Next, Electric Capital and Polygon Ventures. That bring its total now raises to $29.5 million. Immunefi connects web3 projects that need...
How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?
Shopify has issues, but don't give up on the stock just yet.
