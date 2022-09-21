Read full article on original website
LAFAYETTE PARISH: Parents Ticketed While Waiting on Kids at Scott School
Scott Police issued tickets yesterday to some drivers waiting in a school pick-up line at a Scott school. If you've driven by almost any school in Acadiana in the afternoon near dismissal time, you've had to navigate the long line of parents or guardians in cars waiting to pick up their little ones.
gueydantoday.com
Linzy Moriah Comeaux
DELCAMBRE – Linzy Moriah Comeaux, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abbeville surrounded by her loving family. Linzy was born in Vermilion Parish on January 3, 1991, to Wendy Comeaux Monceaux and was one of three children. Linzy was a kind and light hearted girl...
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
Parents given tickets while waiting on children at Westside Elementary
At Westside Elementary, parents can be seen lined up along Delhomme St. waiting to pick up their children when school lets out, but some parents have been receiving tickets while in line.
Lopez, Hebert to reign as UL Lafayette’s Homecoming 2022 queen, king
UL Homecoming festivities kick off on Saturday, leading up to the football game on Saturday, October 1
vermiliontoday.com
Abbeville High School receives active shooter hoax phone call
Other schools throughout state also received phone calls. Around 12:20 on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department received a phone call about an active at Abbeville High School. The complaint was deemed false, and the source is being investigated. Abbeville High was placed on lockdown for about two hours. School buses...
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville Council votes to lift food truck moratorium
Operators will need to have permit approved by council. Food trucks can make dining a unique experience. More could soon be making their way to Abbeville. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Abbeville City Council voted to lift its moratorium on food trucks, which had been put in place not long after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alpha Phi Alpha chapter suspended from UL Lafayette
The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of hazing.
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
UPDATE: Ville Platte mother and her children found safe
Ville Platte Police are attempting to locate a mother and her children
State Representative Stuart Bishop enters rehab for alcoholism
Lafayette state representative Stuart Bishop is entering a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism following a recent statement.
theadvocate.com
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville
The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
gueydantoday.com
Vermilion Catholic blows out Erath
ERATH — The Vermilion Catholic Eagles stayed hot Friday night, rolling up 377 total yards and collecting their third shutout in four games this season with a 34-0 win at Erath. The Eagles (4-0) have not allowed a point in nine straight quarters. Erath was held to 154 total...
Barricaded fugitive in Abbeville arrested
The man who barricaded himself in a house in Abbeville Thursday night has been arrested.
Gueydan caretaker arrested after stealing $56,000
A Gueydan woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from the person she was hired to care for.
vermiliontoday.com
Joy ride turns scary for three Vermilion Parish teenagers
They get robbed after getting stuck in sugar cane field. What started out as joy ride in a sugar cane field, turned into a scary ordeal for three teenagers in Vermilion Parish. According to Eddie Langlinais, Public Information Officer, and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s...
City involvement with overgrown properties in Lafayette
With complaints of 10 overgrown properties on Happiness St. in Lafayette, residents are asking, when does the city get involved and what is the process of cleaning these properties?
gueydantoday.com
Wiggins runs for 317 yards, Delcambre beats Lake Arthur
LAKE ARTHUR - The Delcambre Panthers, behind the legs of Jaxon Wiggins, got a rare win over the Lake Arthur Tigers. Wiggins ran for a career-high 317 yards and scored four touchdowns in Delcambre’s 41-0 win. He carried it a modest 19 times and quarterback Parker LeBlanc had 15...
COLUMN: Guillory is leading LUS Fiber on a path to insolvency
For the second time in two years, Mayor-President Josh Guillory is ignoring the advice of the experts we pay to guide LUS Fiber. This time that arrogance is putting LUS Fiber on a path to bankruptcy. In the coming year, LUS Fiber is budgeted to spend millions on expansions and...
