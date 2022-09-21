ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

Linzy Moriah Comeaux

DELCAMBRE – Linzy Moriah Comeaux, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abbeville surrounded by her loving family. Linzy was born in Vermilion Parish on January 3, 1991, to Wendy Comeaux Monceaux and was one of three children. Linzy was a kind and light hearted girl...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville High School receives active shooter hoax phone call

Other schools throughout state also received phone calls. Around 12:20 on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department received a phone call about an active at Abbeville High School. The complaint was deemed false, and the source is being investigated. Abbeville High was placed on lockdown for about two hours. School buses...
Abbeville Council votes to lift food truck moratorium

Operators will need to have permit approved by council. Food trucks can make dining a unique experience. More could soon be making their way to Abbeville. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Abbeville City Council voted to lift its moratorium on food trucks, which had been put in place not long after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville

The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
Vermilion Catholic blows out Erath

ERATH — The Vermilion Catholic Eagles stayed hot Friday night, rolling up 377 total yards and collecting their third shutout in four games this season with a 34-0 win at Erath. The Eagles (4-0) have not allowed a point in nine straight quarters. Erath was held to 154 total...
Joy ride turns scary for three Vermilion Parish teenagers

They get robbed after getting stuck in sugar cane field. What started out as joy ride in a sugar cane field, turned into a scary ordeal for three teenagers in Vermilion Parish. According to Eddie Langlinais, Public Information Officer, and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s...
Wiggins runs for 317 yards, Delcambre beats Lake Arthur

LAKE ARTHUR - The Delcambre Panthers, behind the legs of Jaxon Wiggins, got a rare win over the Lake Arthur Tigers. Wiggins ran for a career-high 317 yards and scored four touchdowns in Delcambre’s 41-0 win. He carried it a modest 19 times and quarterback Parker LeBlanc had 15...
