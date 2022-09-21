Read full article on original website
Linzy Moriah Comeaux
DELCAMBRE – Linzy Moriah Comeaux, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abbeville surrounded by her loving family. Linzy was born in Vermilion Parish on January 3, 1991, to Wendy Comeaux Monceaux and was one of three children. Linzy was a kind and light hearted girl...
Abbeville High School receives active shooter hoax phone call
Other schools throughout state also received phone calls. Around 12:20 on Thursday, the Abbeville Police Department received a phone call about an active shooter at Abbeville High School. The complaint was deemed false, and the source is being investigated. Abbeville High was placed on lockdown for about two hours. School...
Abbeville Council votes to lift food truck moratorium
Operators will need to have permit approved by council. Food trucks can make dining a unique experience. More could soon be making their way to Abbeville. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Abbeville City Council voted to lift its moratorium on food trucks, which had been put in place not long after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vermilion Catholic blows out Erath
ERATH — The Vermilion Catholic Eagles stayed hot Friday night, rolling up 377 total yards and collecting their third shutout in four games this season with a 34-0 win at Erath. The Eagles (4-0) have not allowed a point in nine straight quarters. Erath was held to 154 total...
Barricaded fugitive Arrested in Vermilion Parish
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Violent Crimes Task Force Director, and Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Eddie Langlinais, on Sept. 22, 2022, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate and affect a felony arrest warrant for John Micah Leblanc, 43, for:. • Failure to Appear...
Wiggins runs for 317 yards, Delcambre beats Lake Arthur
LAKE ARTHUR - The Delcambre Panthers, behind the legs of Jaxon Wiggins, got a rare win over the Lake Arthur Tigers. Wiggins ran for a career-high 317 yards and scored four touchdowns in Delcambre’s 41-0 win. He carried it a modest 19 times and quarterback Parker LeBlanc had 15...
Gueydan woman allegedly stole from person she was hired to care for
A Vermilion Parish woman has been arrested for stealing from a person she was hired to care for. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding checks that were being issued without authorization. During the investigation, detectives discovered that 191 checks had been issued by the...
Abbeville destroys Gators
It was the kind of game Abbeville head coach Roderick Moy was looking for. The Wildcats (3-1) traveled to Arnaudville Friday to battle the Beau Chene Gators, who were 1-2 entering the game. The Class 4A Gators had the size that could have caused the Wildcats’ fits. But it did...
Gueydan loses first game of the year
GUEYDAN — The Gueydan Bears opened district with a 56-30 loss to East Beauregard in Gueydan. The Bears (3-1 overall, 0-1 in district) at one time led 8-6 in the first period. Cohen Guidry ran 10 yards for a touchdown. It was a 13-play drive that took three minutes off the clock.
NV Patriots run over Loreauville
LOREAUVILLE — The North Vermilion Patriots got their running game going in a big way Thursday night, rolling up more than 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to upend Loreauville High, 35-21. “I challenged our offense before we came out here,” NV coach Brett Blakey said after his team evened its record at 2-2. “I told them our defense has been carrying the load, it’s time that we do our job and show up. I think we did.”
