LOREAUVILLE — The North Vermilion Patriots got their running game going in a big way Thursday night, rolling up more than 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to upend Loreauville High, 35-21. “I challenged our offense before we came out here,” NV coach Brett Blakey said after his team evened its record at 2-2. “I told them our defense has been carrying the load, it’s time that we do our job and show up. I think we did.”

MAURICE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO