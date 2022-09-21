Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
A nutrition coach whose mission is to empower people to make small changes and choices to foster a healthier lifestyleArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Elevate Ventures, GrowthX launch revenue accelerator
Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures is partnering with GrowthX, an early-stage venture capital fund in California, to create a new entrepreneurial program. The partners say the Sales and Marketing Accelerator will integrate GrowthX’s go-to-market system with Elevate’s entrepreneur programming. “Elevate Ventures is a perfect partner for GrowthX, as both of...
WISH-TV
What does ‘quiet quitting’ actually mean?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson, Indiana University Health clinical psychologist joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the true meaning of “quiet quitting.”. “It doesn’t necessarily mean what it might imply by the words. What it’s meaning is essentially reframing or rethinking about how you’re working,” Henderson said.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges $9 Million in Record-Breaking Single-Tenant QSR Drive-Thru Pre-Sale Transactions in Indianapolis Metro
“Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread and Chick-fil-A Ground Lease Sell at the Greenfield Market in Greenfield, Indiana”. GREENFIELD, Ind. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the pre-sales of three high-profile, single-tenant quick-service drive-thru restaurant pads to a Home Depot and Kohl’s-anchored shopping center in the Indianapolis metro area. The transactions consisted of a Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread and a Chick-fil-A ground lease in Greenfield, Indiana, and were sold to three separate out-of-state 1031 exchange buyers. The combined value of the transactions totaled more than $9 million and achieved record-low cap rates.
wrtv.com
Agricultural drones hover over Hoosier farms
MILTON — Just above the crops in Milton, Indiana a fairly new device comes together to make working a sinch for a family of Hoosier farmers. Bennet Walther recently purchased an agricultural drone. It’s the first drone for this family farm, but Walther said with a few taps on the screen, this drone takes off with self-flying software.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
Inside Indiana Business
$3M partnership to support Indy neighborhood nonprofits
The Indianapolis Foundation, city of Indianapolis, and Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) are teaming up to launch a new $3 million program aimed at strengthening communities. The three-year Neighborhood Empowerment Pathways program aims to support local nonprofit organizations that are working to solve community challenges. The program will include executive...
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Federal Reserve raises key interest rate; Meta cuts costs; more millionaires
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight time. It’s a move meant to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years. Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman says his main message has not changed. “Bring down...
RELATED PEOPLE
West Indianapolis woman shuts down pantry she'd been operating since COVID started
INDIANAPOLIS — “One of my gifts is the gift of giving,” said 71-year-old Shirley Crumley, who has always believed it’s better to give than receive. That’s why two months into the COVID pandemic in 2020, Crumley started a food pantry outside her house in Indy’s Eagledale neighborhood on the city’s west side.
Inside Indiana Business
‘All hands on deck’ to address Indiana teacher shortage
When the school year got underway for the fall semester, Indiana’s public K-12 schools were facing a major dilemma – not enough teachers. The Indiana State Department of Education says there are approximately 1,700 open teaching jobs, and another 1,300 non-teaching jobs, listed on its online job portal. Private schools, like Indianapolis’ Roncalli High School, are not immune to the teacher shortage.
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
Current Publishing
Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities
The Palladium prides itself in being a “world-class venue,” but its aging technical equipment is causing the 1,600-seat concert hall to miss out on booking key performers and causing other headaches, according to Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Ringo Starr has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Current Publishing
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mars Hill family home set for auction as homeowner feels failed by system
Katrena Karandos can't fathom leaving her Mars Hill home that has been in her family for decades. That may soon become a reality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU
The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis settlement with condo complex could lead to its demolition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The legal battle over the Towne and Terrace condominium complex on the city’s far-east side is over, the Indianapolis city government says. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced a global settlement to end the long-running dispute in connection with the 1960s housing complex off East 42nd Street and Post Road. The settlement allows the city to become a voting member of the homeowners’ association, ends litigation against the city, and resolves the bankruptcy case.
Walmart plans to seek damages from Plainfield after large facility fire
The Town of Plainfield has received notices from Walmart that it plans to file claims for damages to its distribution facility in a massive fire in March of this year.
Walmart claims departments responding to distribution center made fire worse
More than 30 fire departments have been named in several notices of tort claims seeking damages from a massive fire in March that destroyed a Walmart Distribution Center.
Comments / 0