Texas State

fox7austin.com

Kamala Harris to headline Texas Democratic Party fundraiser one month before midterm election

AUSTIN, Texas - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Texas next month to headline an annual event for the state Democratic Party, according to the party. It will be the Biden administration's highest-profile political appearance in Texas since Biden took office, and it will come a month before the November election. Harris will be the keynote speaker at the party's yearly Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8 in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas lawmakers want to see maternal mortality report

A group of Democrats wants to see the Texas State Health Department’s 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Report. It’s the first state report since the abortion restrictions ban went into effect in the state. The report is supposed be published no later than September 1 in every even numbered year. But this year’s report has been delayed reportedly due to staffing issues. Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry discusses the issue.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Big Tex returns to his spot in Fair Park for 2022 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS - Everyone’s favorite 55-foot-tall cowboy is returning to his usual spot at Fair Park Friday morning. Big Tex will celebrate his 70th birthday this year. He is also sporting a new shirt and jeans thanks to the folks at Dickies. Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows train hit Colorado officer’s car with suspect inside

Police in Colorado released body cam footage showing the moment a train collided with a police patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks. A suspect was detained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. In the video, provided by FOX 31 Denver, two officers are seen detaining the driver...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
fox7austin.com

'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws

AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas paid $411 million in fraudulent unemployment claims in pandemic, under 1% of claims

HOUSTON - $46 billion. That’s how much the U.S. Labor Department estimates was stolen in fraudulent unemployment claims across the country during the pandemic. For the period March 2020 to August 2021, the Texas Workforce Commission says it paid $411 million in benefits on about 63,000 unemployment claims that were later determined to be imposter fraud. That represents less than 1% of the $55 billion total claims paid.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox7austin.com

North Carolina man wins big after finding month-old lottery ticket in truck: 'Did that happy dance'

A man in North Carolina discovered he won a lottery drawing after he found a month-old lottery ticket inside his truck. Kenneth Kiriazes, a 64-year-old resident of Zebulon, purchased a $2 Quick Pick ticket for the Aug. 23 Lucky for Life drawing, but he only recently learned that he was a winner, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
ZEBULON, NC

