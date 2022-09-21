Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J Lynch
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
KCRA.com
South Lake Tahoe residents believe same bear is breaking into home multiple times
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents who live in South Lake Tahoe are used to seeing bears out and about, but one bear is giving a few of them a headache. Paul Bunyard and his family have lived on Bigler Avenue for decades. “My dad and grandfather built the...
Sierra Sun
Wing Foiling: New wind sport blows into Truckee
HOW TO START Foiling and winging can be done separately to start. The two most common ways to start foiling are by being pulled behind a motor boat at slow speeds and by renting an e-foil. For both activities, choose a calm day with flat water to increase your chances of success. By eliminating the wing at first, it is easier to familiarize yourself with the dynamic motions of the foil. The wing can be learned separately starting with lessons on land. SAFETY GEAR In addition to a wing and a board with a foil, the beginner wing foiler will want to have safety gear. The following should be considered: — helmet — wetsuit — impact vest — face and eye protection — knee guards and/or shin guards COST New wing foiling gear costs between $3,000-$6000. Used gear is readily available especially in places with a high density of wing foilers as different gear is used at different ability levels, and people upgrade their gear as they become more proficient in the sport. TOP SPOTS Donner Lake Boca and Stampede reservoirs Kings Beach Lake Forest in Tahoe City.
Record-Courier
Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance
Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
KCRA.com
El Dorado County community rallies around teen injured in ATV accident, fundraise for prosthetic
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — At the Placerville Moose Lodge Friday night, hundreds came together to support a local teen and her family after an ATV accident this summer led to her losing part of her left arm. “El Dorado County is amazing. The people here are so friendly...
Sierra Sun
Entertainment: Oktoberfest in Tahoe City, Farm Festival returns, Tapas and trails events on tap
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Tahoe City is welcoming back it’s annual Oktoberfest celebration beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 24. This family-friendly event is jam-packed with activities for everyone and tickets are only $20 for those 21-plus. Of age guests will receive beer tickets and a commemorative Oktoberfest glass. This year the celebration will be at Gatekeepers Museum.
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
Mosquito Fire evacuees have mixed feelings about new campgrounds
FORESTHILL, Calif. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, but Foresthill residents have other concerns as they return to their homes. Mosquito Fire evacuees are happy to be back home, but have mixed feelings on talks about a new campground potentially being...
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
Sierra Sun
Local woman honors firefighter cousin one step at a time
TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s been 21 years since members of the New York City Fire Department rushed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Truckee’s Alanna Hughes still remembers that day and the attacks that took the life of her cousin Timothy McSweeney. “You’ll never...
2news.com
Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter
The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
2news.com
2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Minden
The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals. These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion. There will also be a competition for the...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There’s a big old fog bank down by the river this morning, which might extend to Highway 395. Watch out for icy conditions over the bridges on your morning commute. It’ll burn off by lunchtime. Technically today is both the last day of summer...
Sierra Sun
Forest Health partners deploy new technology to help reduce wildfire threats
TRUCKEE, Calif. — As the Mosquito Fire recovery begins, and one year after the Caldor Fire burned into the Lake Tahoe Basin, the Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation announced the deployment of Land Tender, a powerful new software tool developed by Vibrant Planet, that will allow land managers to collaboratively address wildfire threats and plan forest health and restoration treatments.
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
Mountain Democrat
Camino undercrossing ready to roll
The undercrossing at Ponderado Road in Camino Heights is complete and will be open to traffic beginning Monday, according to a news release from Caltrans. Camino Heights Drive at Highway 50 was permanently closed to left-turn traffic Thursday. The undercrossing is part of the $55.4 million Camino Safety Project that...
Sierra Sun
Mosquito Fire 60% contained, all evacuation orders lifted
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir east of Foresthill in both El Dorado and Placer counties has consumed 76,539 acres, up a couple hundred from Wednesday, and is now 60% contained, Cal Fire said in an incident report Thursday morning. “Today, clear skies with warmer...
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Fat Cat’s Newport Burger
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
