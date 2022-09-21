ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Beach, CA

Sierra Sun

Wing Foiling: New wind sport blows into Truckee

HOW TO START Foiling and winging can be done separately to start. The two most common ways to start foiling are by being pulled behind a motor boat at slow speeds and by renting an e-foil. For both activities, choose a calm day with flat water to increase your chances of success. By eliminating the wing at first, it is easier to familiarize yourself with the dynamic motions of the foil. The wing can be learned separately starting with lessons on land. SAFETY GEAR In addition to a wing and a board with a foil, the beginner wing foiler will want to have safety gear. The following should be considered: — helmet — wetsuit — impact vest — face and eye protection — knee guards and/or shin guards COST New wing foiling gear costs between $3,000-$6000. Used gear is readily available especially in places with a high density of wing foilers as different gear is used at different ability levels, and people upgrade their gear as they become more proficient in the sport. TOP SPOTS Donner Lake Boca and Stampede reservoirs Kings Beach Lake Forest in Tahoe City.
TRUCKEE, CA
Record-Courier

Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance

Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
GENOA, NV
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Entertainment: Oktoberfest in Tahoe City, Farm Festival returns, Tapas and trails events on tap

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Tahoe City is welcoming back it’s annual Oktoberfest celebration beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 24. This family-friendly event is jam-packed with activities for everyone and tickets are only $20 for those 21-plus. Of age guests will receive beer tickets and a commemorative Oktoberfest glass. This year the celebration will be at Gatekeepers Museum.
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Local woman honors firefighter cousin one step at a time

TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s been 21 years since members of the New York City Fire Department rushed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Truckee’s Alanna Hughes still remembers that day and the attacks that took the life of her cousin Timothy McSweeney. “You’ll never...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter

The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
RENO, NV
2news.com

2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Minden

The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals. These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion. There will also be a competition for the...
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There’s a big old fog bank down by the river this morning, which might extend to Highway 395. Watch out for icy conditions over the bridges on your morning commute. It’ll burn off by lunchtime. Technically today is both the last day of summer...
GENOA, NV
Sierra Sun

Forest Health partners deploy new technology to help reduce wildfire threats

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As the Mosquito Fire recovery begins, and one year after the Caldor Fire burned into the Lake Tahoe Basin, the Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation announced the deployment of Land Tender, a powerful new software tool developed by Vibrant Planet, that will allow land managers to collaboratively address wildfire threats and plan forest health and restoration treatments.
TRUCKEE, CA
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Camino undercrossing ready to roll

The undercrossing at Ponderado Road in Camino Heights is complete and will be open to traffic beginning Monday, according to a news release from Caltrans. Camino Heights Drive at Highway 50 was permanently closed to left-turn traffic Thursday. The undercrossing is part of the $55.4 million Camino Safety Project that...
CAMINO, CA
Sierra Sun

Mosquito Fire 60% contained, all evacuation orders lifted

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir east of Foresthill in both El Dorado and Placer counties has consumed 76,539 acres, up a couple hundred from Wednesday, and is now 60% contained, Cal Fire said in an incident report Thursday morning. “Today, clear skies with warmer...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
Sierra Sun

EAT This Week: Fat Cat’s Newport Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
TRUCKEE, CA

