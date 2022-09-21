Read full article on original website
I’ve been wearing the Apple Watch Series 8 – I’m actually scared to take it off
LONG gone are the days when a wristwatch was for just telling the time. I’ve been testing the Apple Watch Series 8 for just under a week – there’s never been better proof that it’s time to smarten up your wrist. From the outside, the Apple...
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
The Verge
How to unpair an Apple Watch
If you’re lucky enough to be unboxing a new Apple Watch this week, you might be wondering how to disconnect your old one from your iPhone. Unless you plan on using two watches — it’s a thing — you’ll want to unpair it so you can hand it down to a friend or family member or sell it.
Phone Arena
Lucky AT&T customer receives his Apple Watch Ultra early
Earlier this month Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, its premium "rugged" timepiece with a battery life of up to 36 hours, and a price tag of $799. Considering that rumors this summer called for the watch to be priced at $999, at $200 less the Apple Watch Ultra almost feels like a bargain. Almost.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
The New Apple Watch Series 8 Comes With a New Design and Improved Specs
It’s one of the most anticipated announcements of the Apple Event, and it’s finally here: the Apple Watch Series 8. It comes with much of what fans expect from the Apple Watch (why fix what isn’t broken, right?) but with a few upgrades like a slightly larger screen and several different colors: Midnight, Starlight, Product Red and Silver. Of course, the Apple Watch is constantly competing against some of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers out there, so even though you’ll pay a good amount for it, you get everything in one gadget. There are also improvements to the Apple Watch...
Android Authority
How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16
Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch SE 2 is making me think twice about the Watch Series 8
It’s easy to dismiss the Apple Watch SE 2 as the “lesser” Apple Watch, purchased only by those watching the bottom line. The Apple Watch Series 8 (or even the Apple Watch Ultra) is the one to buy, right? Sorry, but this is completely the wrong way to look at it.
9to5Mac
PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available
One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
Apple’s getting a pass with the iPhone 14 problems, and it doesn’t make sense
Apple's launch of the iPhone 14 lineup might just be the company's worst since the iPhone 4. And we're wondering why it feels like Apple's getting a pass where others wouldn't.
This Little Cube Covers All Your Smartphone Needs on the Go
WonderCube Pro is an all-in-one mobile solution.
Cult of Mac
M2 MacBook Pro now available on Apple’s refurbished store with big discounts
Announced in June 2022, Apple has started selling refurbished M2 MacBook Pro in the U.S. and Canada through its online store. You can save up to $200 off the MSRP of the machine by buying the refurbished model directly from Apple. The M2 MacBook Pro looks the same as the...
CNET
iOS 16.0.2 Update Released, Fixes Camera Shake and More
Apple released the iOS 16.0.2 update Thursday, and it fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
Cult of Mac
Update your iPhone ASAP to fix iOS 16’s worst bugs
Apple introduced iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The update takes care of problems that have made headlines, and irritated iPhone users, since the original debuted in early September. The new version is available to be downloaded and installed now. iOS 16.0.2 squashes some big bugs. iOS 16 debuted September 12 bringing...
Cult of Mac
Extend your MacBook’s screen with over half off this portable 4K touchscreen
Your MacBook makes for a great, portable work machine, but all laptops come with inherent downsides. For one, their screens are nowhere near as wide as a desktop display. A portable monitor could fix that, and this 4K touchscreen extension by Desklab might fit the bill for you. It’s on...
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know
Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
CNET
Apple Watch Settings You Can Change to Make It Work Even Better
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can make your watch even faster to use while personalizing it for how you want to use it. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
