Chrissy Teigen Wants to Know Where to Eat in Cincinnati and We Have Some Recommendations

Abbott is a 1 year old terrier mix, who is a great size at about 25 pounds! He originally came in as a stray with another little dog but was quickly adopted at our Ales for Tails event. Though the family had great things to say about Abbott, they unfortunately had to bring him back because he kept jumping over their fence and they were afraid he would get out and hurt himself. Abbott is back out looking for a forever family! He seems to do well around other dogs and would love a family who knows life is the perfect balance of getting up and running around and then cuddling up on the couch! Abbott can sometimes be sassy and bark upon first meeting people, but then wants to do nothing more than curl up in their laps!

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO