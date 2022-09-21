Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chamber welcomes new members
The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce welcomed new members on Sept. 13. Kay Blachley, Lisa Balk and Columbia Nelson representing Guide Dogs for the Blind Puppy Raising Club of Ridgecrest received their membership certificate at an appropriate time given that September is National Guide Dog Month. Also in attendance was puppy Florita. The club raises puppies from the age of 8 to 12 weeks to 16 to 18 months old, at which time the dogs are returned to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Friday at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Survey says: most residents want pool
The majority of 941 residents polled want a new public pool of some sort, according to city survey results introduced by City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. A whopping over 94.5 percent said they consider it important for the community to have access to a...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Sept. 22
Officer initiated activity at N China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made. Occurred on N Mono Ct. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 rp states gf is hitting him with a pool ball. while on 21 gf threw it at him again and hit him in the chest.
‘Husky migration’ is a temporary fix to breed’s problems in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s called the “husky migration and dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are moving north to find a better homes. The husky migration had more than 20 huskies lined up for their chance at a better life. “The husky migration. The whole idea was to try to migrate all of our […]
Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare ready to put stake in homeless encampment
The Tulare City Council approved the $360,000 purchase of a two acre parcel of land south of Bardsley and east of K Street in Tulare city limits, at their Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. The city plans to turn the two acres into a temporary homeless encampment by January 2023. The conceptual plan for the property is subject to change, but as it stands now, the two acre temporary encampment will provide space for up to 174 homeless individuals until the permanent facility is completed.
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest City Council recognizes Constitution Week
The Ridgecrest City Council on Wednesday officially recognized as September 17 to 23 as Constitution Week and members of the Panamint Springs Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution were on hand to receive the proclamation. Sharon Homer, Pat Richard and Laura Miller (l-r front, in blue shirts) of the...
Bakersfield Now
Local veteran Augustine "Augie" Flores dead at 98
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A local Kern County veteran died Thursday morning at the age of 98. According to Honor Flight Kern County, Augustine “Augie” Flores died Thursday, Sept. 22. They said he was 98 years old. The veteran was on Iwo Jima and saw the flag...
Man found dead near Arvin identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO ask for information regarding Tehachapi homicide in June 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide from June 2021 in Tehachapi. In the morning hours of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a report of a person on the shoulder of the freeway. Upon...
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi Mountain Park, Tomo-Kahni offer great fall excursions
Cooler temperatures make it more comfortable to be outdoors, and there are plenty of places to go in and around the Tehachapi area. There are many walking trails in local communities and for a higher elevation experience you can’t beat Tehachapi Mountain Park. The Nuooah Nature Trail there loops a quarter mile at an elevation of 5,920 feet and includes interpretive signs.
Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
GET Stuff the Bus, CAP-K food drive helping to Feed the Need in Kern County
There are food drive events happening through September and October in Kern County, sponsored by 23ABC, in partnership with CAP-K, GETBus, and Starbucks.
At least 3 students are confirmed to have overdosed at North High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple students at North High School overdosed on opioids and were rushed to the hospital this week. Parents and students told 17News they are worried about the kids safety. So far, three students at North High confirmed to have overdosed while at school. Parents said there may be as many as […]
Roberts Lane Pedestrian Path opens in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department celebrated the completion of a new path for pedestrians on Roberts Lane. County officials hosted a ribbon cutting for the Roberts Lane Pedestrian Path on Wednesday morning. The ceremony took place at the Rasmussen Center in Oildale. The pedestrian path and sidewalk improvements were approximately […]
Bakersfield Now
Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
Delano correctional officer receives Medal of Valor
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano correctional officer from the North Kern State Prison in Delano received the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s highest award at the 37th Annual Medal of Valor ceremony Friday at the Creekside Community Church at 10 a.m., according to the CDCR. At the ceremony, the CDCR will recognize […]
KGET 17
KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 17. in downtown Bakersfield. Bakersfield police responded to the intersection of 20th Street and F Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said Majid Mojibi Yazdi, 75,...
