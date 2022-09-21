The Tulare City Council approved the $360,000 purchase of a two acre parcel of land south of Bardsley and east of K Street in Tulare city limits, at their Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. The city plans to turn the two acres into a temporary homeless encampment by January 2023. The conceptual plan for the property is subject to change, but as it stands now, the two acre temporary encampment will provide space for up to 174 homeless individuals until the permanent facility is completed.

