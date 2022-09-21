The 2022 Rookie Showcase wrapped up on Monday, Sept. 19 in San Jose, thus ending our first look at some of the young stars of tomorrow in Pacific Division hockey. The Anaheim Ducks featured the likes of forwards Mason McTavish, Jacob Perrault, and Brayden Tracey over the weekend among others. The trio should all be locks to make the jump to the NHL this season. The team has already shored up on skill this offseason, with the additions of John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO