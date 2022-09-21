ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins to Watch in Upcoming Preseason Games

Training camp has officially begun, and the Boston Bruins’ first game of the preseason will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, followed by a game at home against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 27. There are a few storylines to pay attention to as preseason gets underway, from the new head coach Jim Montgomery and the return of David Krejci to the absence of Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk to start the season due to injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers won’t rely on last season’s success

The first day of New York Rangers training camp wrapped up and aside from a brief scare when Igor Shesterkin was bumped a few times during scrimmage, the team’s leaders are singing the same tune. “Last year was last year,” new captain Jacob Trouba noted. “We’ve talked about it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Ducks Should Consider These 3 Remaining Free Agents

The 2022 Rookie Showcase wrapped up on Monday, Sept. 19 in San Jose, thus ending our first look at some of the young stars of tomorrow in Pacific Division hockey. The Anaheim Ducks featured the likes of forwards Mason McTavish, Jacob Perrault, and Brayden Tracey over the weekend among others. The trio should all be locks to make the jump to the NHL this season. The team has already shored up on skill this offseason, with the additions of John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome.
ANAHEIM, CA
Dallas, TX
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Pros and Cons of Jake Virtanen PTO Signing

It was announced last Monday that the Edmonton Oilers had signed forward Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout (PTO) contract, which caused a stir among the Oilers’ fanbase. The former Vancouver Canuck was recently found not guilty of a sexual assault charge in a British Columbia Supreme Court. The...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Selling Jerseys Hint They Were In Deep on 4 Failed Trades

The Edmonton Oilers held their annual Fan Day and Locker Room sale on Saturday. It’s been two years since they were able to put on the event thanks to a pandemic and after the long break, the fans came out in droves. You could purchase game-used sticks, game-worn jerseys, and gear, among other items that were closely connected to the team and the players. When done shopping, fans could take in the Oilers’ open practice.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade

New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Oilers Benefit in Multiple Ways by Ryan McLeod Signing

Just as general manager Ken Holland promised, the Edmonton Oilers got a deal done with restricted free agent Ryan McLeod ahead of training camp opening. There was never any worry that a new contract would get done before the season, and it was just a matter of time. The signing allows for salary cap gymnastics to be able to stay under the cap.
NHL
Yardbarker

Libor Hajek has opportunity to start with New York Rangers in camp

Libor Hajek is becoming an early story during New York Rangers training camp. While many anticipated Zac Jones being given first crack at partnering with Braden Schneider as the third pair left defenseman, it has been the older defender getting that opportunity. “He came into camp in good shape,” head...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights

The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk

Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
NHL
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning came into the 2021-22 season with sky-high expectations thanks to two straight Stanley Cups. There was some concern of a step back because they lost all three pieces of their coveted third line of Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow, but many still expected the Lightning to be competitive.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Gallant Wise to Keep “Kids Line” Together

As training camp kicks off, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Tuesday, going over his line combinations, injury updates, and his outlook for 2022-23. Those line combinations, which included Sammy Blais on the first-line wing, Vitali Kravtsov on the second-line wing, and the ‘Kids Line’ staying together, had fans talking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

BILL GUERIN CONFIRMS TWO KEY PLAYERS TO MISS START OF SEASON

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin confirmed today that forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, per Michael Russo of The Athletic:. Greenway, 25, has emerged as a permanent fixture in Minnesota's forward group, but he has yet to live up to the...
NHL

