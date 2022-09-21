Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins to Watch in Upcoming Preseason Games
Training camp has officially begun, and the Boston Bruins’ first game of the preseason will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, followed by a game at home against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 27. There are a few storylines to pay attention to as preseason gets underway, from the new head coach Jim Montgomery and the return of David Krejci to the absence of Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk to start the season due to injuries.
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers won’t rely on last season’s success
The first day of New York Rangers training camp wrapped up and aside from a brief scare when Igor Shesterkin was bumped a few times during scrimmage, the team’s leaders are singing the same tune. “Last year was last year,” new captain Jacob Trouba noted. “We’ve talked about it...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Should Consider These 3 Remaining Free Agents
The 2022 Rookie Showcase wrapped up on Monday, Sept. 19 in San Jose, thus ending our first look at some of the young stars of tomorrow in Pacific Division hockey. The Anaheim Ducks featured the likes of forwards Mason McTavish, Jacob Perrault, and Brayden Tracey over the weekend among others. The trio should all be locks to make the jump to the NHL this season. The team has already shored up on skill this offseason, with the additions of John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Pros and Cons of Jake Virtanen PTO Signing
It was announced last Monday that the Edmonton Oilers had signed forward Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout (PTO) contract, which caused a stir among the Oilers’ fanbase. The former Vancouver Canuck was recently found not guilty of a sexual assault charge in a British Columbia Supreme Court. The...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Selling Jerseys Hint They Were In Deep on 4 Failed Trades
The Edmonton Oilers held their annual Fan Day and Locker Room sale on Saturday. It’s been two years since they were able to put on the event thanks to a pandemic and after the long break, the fans came out in droves. You could purchase game-used sticks, game-worn jerseys, and gear, among other items that were closely connected to the team and the players. When done shopping, fans could take in the Oilers’ open practice.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Yardbarker
Oilers Benefit in Multiple Ways by Ryan McLeod Signing
Just as general manager Ken Holland promised, the Edmonton Oilers got a deal done with restricted free agent Ryan McLeod ahead of training camp opening. There was never any worry that a new contract would get done before the season, and it was just a matter of time. The signing allows for salary cap gymnastics to be able to stay under the cap.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Libor Hajek has opportunity to start with New York Rangers in camp
Libor Hajek is becoming an early story during New York Rangers training camp. While many anticipated Zac Jones being given first crack at partnering with Braden Schneider as the third pair left defenseman, it has been the older defender getting that opportunity. “He came into camp in good shape,” head...
NHL
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning came into the 2021-22 season with sky-high expectations thanks to two straight Stanley Cups. There was some concern of a step back because they lost all three pieces of their coveted third line of Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow, but many still expected the Lightning to be competitive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Gallant Wise to Keep “Kids Line” Together
As training camp kicks off, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Tuesday, going over his line combinations, injury updates, and his outlook for 2022-23. Those line combinations, which included Sammy Blais on the first-line wing, Vitali Kravtsov on the second-line wing, and the ‘Kids Line’ staying together, had fans talking.
markerzone.com
BILL GUERIN CONFIRMS TWO KEY PLAYERS TO MISS START OF SEASON
Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin confirmed today that forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, per Michael Russo of The Athletic:. Greenway, 25, has emerged as a permanent fixture in Minnesota's forward group, but he has yet to live up to the...
Comments / 0