ashlandsource.com
Gallery: Carey at Colonel Crawford
Carey defeated Colonel Crawford, 7-3, Friday night at H.J. Gary Field in North Robinson. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
ashlandsource.com
Knox County’s McClelland offers 1st-person account of serving under George Washington
It’s amazing the stories that can be found when you dig deep into Knox County history. While I knew the county had a number of Revolutionary War veterans, it was exciting to discover one who was an eyewitness to and participant in some of Gen. George Washington’s most ingenious maneuvers.
ashlandsource.com
Floral results registered at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- Results continue to pour in from the Ashland County Fair. Perhaps none quite so beautiful as those entries from the floral show. Here are the results from those contests.
ashlandsource.com
United Way of Ashland County campaign chair shares personal story to begin fundraising season
ASHLAND — United Way of Ashland County’s annual fundraising breakfast held Thursday was filled with applause, laughter and renewed motivation for the year ahead. But at the source of the merriment was a story shared by Dan Lawson, United Way’s campaign chair. Lawson, accompanied by his wife and campaign co-chair, Lynne, told a personal story of financial struggle he witnessed during a cold winter.
ashlandsource.com
12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0
QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
ashlandsource.com
Adult Hobby Show results posted from the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- These were the results from the Adult Hobby Show this week at the Ashland County Fair.
ashlandsource.com
Market hog auction at Ashland County Fair more than just money
ASHLAND — On a cool, autumnal morning in September, there is only one thing on the minds of 175 Ashland County 4-H kids participating in the market hog auction.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Historical Society to host 4th annual Pumpkin Glow on Oct. 22
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Historical Society will host its fourth annual Pumpkin Glow on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Freer Home located at 1260 Center Street. The family-friendly event features goodies handed out by local businesses, 300+ illuminated jack-o’-lanterns, food trucks, costumed characters, Halloween...
ashlandsource.com
Needlecraft among latest results from Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- This edition of results from the Ashland County Fair highlights the sewing talents of local residents.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland storms over Madison in OCC tilt
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Ashland football team has found its stride, and on Friday night the Arrows stepped over Madison 49-14 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Ram Field. "We feel like we have a special team and a special defense," coach Sean Seder said. "I'm happy with where...
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield drops zeroes on Lexington
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mansfield proved that in blanking Lexington 41-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23. The Tygers' offense stormed in front for a 27-0 lead over the Minutemen at halftime.
ashlandsource.com
Carey escapes close call with Colonel Crawford
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Colonel Crawford 7-3 in Ohio high school football on September 23. The Eagles took a 3-0 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown escapes Northmor in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Fredericktown wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 22-15 over Northmor in an Ohio high school football matchup. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Highland finds its way to knock off Marion Harding
A slow beginning couldn't deter Highland, which shook it off to claim a 42-28 victory over Marion Harding in Ohio high school football on September 23. Marion Harding showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Highland as the first quarter ended.
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
ashlandsource.com
Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs
ONTARIO -- The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) is looking to the community after their Humane Agents have seized 18 dogs from heart breaking, inhumane neglect this past week. “Cases like these will require a lot of veterinary and staff care to ensure we get these poor animals back...
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork rides the rough off Ontario
Saddled up and ready to go, Clear Fork spurred past Ontario 48-28 during this Ohio football game. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair releases results from the cow barn
ASHLAND -- These fair results come from the barn at the Ashland County Fair.
ashlandsource.com
Score no more: Ridgedale's defense breaks down Crestline
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ridgedale followed in snuffing Crestline's offense 36-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline faced off on September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Centerburg dismantles Cardington-Lincoln in convincing manner
The force was strong for Centerburg as it pierced Cardington-Lincoln during Friday's 47-14 thumping in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on September 24, 2021 at Cardington High School. For more, click here.
