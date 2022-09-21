ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

ashlandsource.com

United Way of Ashland County campaign chair shares personal story to begin fundraising season

ASHLAND — United Way of Ashland County’s annual fundraising breakfast held Thursday was filled with applause, laughter and renewed motivation for the year ahead. But at the source of the merriment was a story shared by Dan Lawson, United Way’s campaign chair. Lawson, accompanied by his wife and campaign co-chair, Lynne, told a personal story of financial struggle he witnessed during a cold winter.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Ashland, OH
ashlandsource.com

12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0

QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland County Historical Society to host 4th annual Pumpkin Glow on Oct. 22

ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Historical Society will host its fourth annual Pumpkin Glow on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Freer Home located at 1260 Center Street. The family-friendly event features goodies handed out by local businesses, 300+ illuminated jack-o’-lanterns, food trucks, costumed characters, Halloween...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland storms over Madison in OCC tilt

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Ashland football team has found its stride, and on Friday night the Arrows stepped over Madison 49-14 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Ram Field. "We feel like we have a special team and a special defense," coach Sean Seder said. "I'm happy with where...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Mansfield drops zeroes on Lexington

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mansfield proved that in blanking Lexington 41-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23. The Tygers' offense stormed in front for a 27-0 lead over the Minutemen at halftime.
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Carey escapes close call with Colonel Crawford

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Colonel Crawford 7-3 in Ohio high school football on September 23. The Eagles took a 3-0 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
CAREY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Fredericktown escapes Northmor in thin win

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Fredericktown wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 22-15 over Northmor in an Ohio high school football matchup. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
ashlandsource.com

Highland finds its way to knock off Marion Harding

A slow beginning couldn't deter Highland, which shook it off to claim a 42-28 victory over Marion Harding in Ohio high school football on September 23. Marion Harding showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Highland as the first quarter ended.
MARION, OH
ashlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork rides the rough off Ontario

Saddled up and ready to go, Clear Fork spurred past Ontario 48-28 during this Ohio football game. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
ashlandsource.com

Score no more: Ridgedale's defense breaks down Crestline

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ridgedale followed in snuffing Crestline's offense 36-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Ridgedale and Crestline faced off on September 24, 2021 at Ridgedale High School. For a full recap, click here.
CRESTLINE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Centerburg dismantles Cardington-Lincoln in convincing manner

The force was strong for Centerburg as it pierced Cardington-Lincoln during Friday's 47-14 thumping in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on September 24, 2021 at Cardington High School. For more, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH

