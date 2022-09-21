ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley

ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More

No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Tempe, AZ
Entertainment
City
Tempe, AZ
State
Oklahoma State
SignalsAZ

Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum

Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Lynch
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Tim Mcgraw
fox10phoenix.com

SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Stack interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki said just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing
Greyson F

New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open

Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy