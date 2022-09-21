Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Here's your guide to some fun Phoenix fall activities.
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More
No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state.
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum
Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
RELATED PEOPLE
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
fox10phoenix.com
SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Stack interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki said just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
Man dies after fiery motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, woman riding with him dies later in hospital
PHOENIX — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle collided with an SUV and burst into flames near 35th and Pershing avenues Friday night. Phoenix police said a woman on the back of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She later passed away while receiving treatment.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open
Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
KTAR.com
I-10 closure in East Valley, extensive Loop 303 closure in West Valley to slow weekend drivers
PHOENIX — Drivers in the East Valley will have to contend with an Interstate 10 closure for Broadway Curve project work while those traveling in the West Valley will deal with a 25-mile closure on Loop 303, according to state transportation officials. In the East Valley, I-10 will be...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and humid, still a chance of isolated storms
PHOENIX — Rain showers moved through the Valley again Thursday night and there's still a chance for more on Friday. With dew points in the 60s, it's going to be another humid day too. As temperatures heat up throughout the day on Friday, storms will fire up in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Valley cyclist's triathlon dreams shattered in hit-and-run crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man will have to postpone his wish of completing his first Ironman triathlon after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in north Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Jason Ottman was out training on his bicycle at 4:30 a.m. near 68th Street and Lone Mountain...
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
Comments / 0