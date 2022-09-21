ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88

Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Ybor City, Tampa, FL to Adalbert Silva and Helen Garcia Silva. He married his loving and devoted wife, Ann, in Houston, TX on July 26, 1958. They enjoyed 61.5 years of marriage before her passing in January 2020.
HARRIMAN, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
LOUISVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Cyclist killed by vehicle Wednesday night

An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman of Harriman had been headed north in the 1900 block of Harriman Highway shortly before 10 pm Wednesday when his Nissan Altima struck a cyclist identified as 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
WYSH AM 1380

Louie Bluie Festival returns to Cove Lake State Park Saturday

(Campbell Culture Coalition) The 2022 Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival is this weekend! Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville, Tennessee, the festival will feature a wide variety of musicians and artists. Come prepared to eat well, shop, and enjoy some incredible sounds!. The...
CARYVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE

