A multifamily home in Seaside Heights would be demolished and the land subdivided to create three individual lots, a proposal to the borough’s planning board states. The board will hear the application of 210 Kearney Avenue at its meeting Sept. 28, according to board documents. The owner of the property, which was purchased late last year, is proposing to divide the current tract into three parcels which will measure 20-by-100 feet each, a standard size in town.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO